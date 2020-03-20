MOVIES
From left: While on lockdown, Ellen DeGeneres prank calls her superstar friends Justin Timberlake and John Legend; Ellen Adarna shows her jump rope moves.
Screenshots from Ellen DeGeneres via Twitter, Ellen Adarna via Instagram
From Ellen DeGeneres to Ellen Adarna: What stars are doing while on quarantine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities, just like other citizens, have been also affected by lockdowns and quarantines due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bored and no idea of what to do while on a lockdown? Take cue from what the following celebrities are doing, as seen in their social media accounts.

Giving free concerts

Here's the lineup for tonight's session of the FREE Facebook Live concert series, Bayanihan Musikahan. Hope you can...

Posted by Bayanihan Musikahan on Friday, March 20, 2020

Ebe Dancel, Ryan Cayabyab, Noel Cabangon, Lea Salonga and Aicelle Santos are just some Filipino artists performing online for their fans.

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab goes live on this Facebook page to perform with different artists every night. He began doing FB live for the first time ever last March 18 to entertain Original Pinoy Music (OPM) fans for free.

Fundraising

Bela Padilla successfully distributed the food, groceries and other supplies she bought using the P3.3 million she gathered from her GoGetFunding page "Pagkain Para sa Pinoy" campaign. 

Reports said that through the help of donors and the Philippine army, the actress gave away the food packs to indigents and workers who temporarily lost their jobs due to the ongoing Luzon lockdown.

On the other hand, actress and TV host Maine Mendoza launched DoNation drive for "employees who are not allowed to work because of the community lockdown."

Pursuing personal passions

Former actress Neri Miranda has been busy gardening with her mom during the period.

“Gardening with my Mommy Lita while listening to Nat King Cole, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, at lahat ng trip pakinggan ng nanay ko. Trip na trip ko rin naman ang mga ganito, nakakarelax! Buti na lang at di kami gala ng nanay ko at nag eenjoy lang sa bahay at mag garden. Inihaw na bangus at adobong kangkong ang ulam namin mamaya!” Neri wrote.

Spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo has been posting videos of him in his Facebook account every day, reciting poems from different authors.

“Dahil wala akong natirang gig nang dahil sa COVID-19, bakit nga naman di na lang ako rito muna magbahagi ng tula?” he wrote.

“Ayun, napapanindigan ko pa naman so far 'yung one poem a day. Aabot ba ako hanggang Abril? Abangan,” he wrote in another post.

Isang tula sa bawat araw ng lockdown. Day 5: "Ang Kartero sa Baryo" (Edgar Calabia Samar) Nang-uusig ang paglimot / ng...

Posted by Juan Miguel Severo on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Kapamilya actor Xian Lim, meanwhile, posted videos of him playing the trombone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lockdown. Day 3.

A post shared by Xian Lim (@xianlimm) on

“Social distancing mode on,” he wrote.

Kapuso comedian Michael V showcased his artistic side with his own painting of “Creation Of A Cure.”

“We all know it’s just a matter of time. Let’s make the most out of our free time and spend it with our loved ones. Kahit nag-aaway-away kayo sa bahay basta magkakasama kayo. Ikaw rin... ‘pag kinuha sila ng COVID-19 sigurado, mami-miss mo ‘yung kaaway mo. Basta magdasal lang tayo at ‘wag matigas ang ulo, mahahanapan ‘yan ng lunas sigurado,” he wrote.

Kapamilya actress Yam Concepcion, who is a drummer, posted a video of her in Instagram, playing what she loves most.

“Ngayon lang ako nagdrums ulit. Nakagawa at nakapagrecord kami ni @studio222cc ng kanta in 3 hours. Stay safe, everyone,” she wrote.

Bonding with loved ones

I know a lot of us are comfortable at our homes. But a lot have no choice but to work and risk their lives everyday for...

Posted by Team Kramer on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Although family bonding is the norm for Team Kramer, the social media stars encouraged their followers by doing their part in helping by donating to causes that care for healthcare workers and other frontliners. 

Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin, meanwhile, reminded her followers to stay at home while she spends time with her dog.

“Help our health workers. STAY HOME. Spend time with your fur babies,” she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Help our health workers. STAY HOME. Spend time with your fur babies????????

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on

Kapuso actress Megan Young is spending her quarantine time with husband Mikael Daez.

“Trying to stay positive with everything that’s happening around us. Making new routines, trying to learn new things, getting to appreciate things we otherwise wouldn’t have noticed. Been enjoying the fresh air on the balcony with Soba since we’ve opted not to walk her outdoors for the meantime. Morning coffee time is also spent outside while checking on news updates. Hope you’ve found your small ways of coping. Stay safe everyone,” she wrote.

Kapamilya love team LizQuen (Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil) entertain their fans with a makeup tutorial titled "My Boyfriend Does My Makeup Challenge."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who is ready for 3pm? ????

A post shared by Enrique Gil (@enriquegil17) on

Staying in shape

Actress Maxene Magalona is spending her time doing yoga.

“Using this time to strengthen mind, body and spirit. Now is the best time to go home to yourself,” she wrote.

Kapuso actress Lovi Poe, meanwhile, posted a photo of her working out in the comforts of her home.

“Doing a home workout composed of glute leg lifts, fire hydrant, and kickback. Be proud of me @coachinigo!” she wrote.  

After finishing "a bike ride a little bit of workout," 72-year-old Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed some Jacuzzi "me time."

