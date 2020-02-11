ABS-CBN franchise renewal: Solons, artists call for immediate hearing

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars immediately expressed their support to ABS-CBN while members of the House of Representatives called for urgent hearing on its franchise renewal after the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) filed a quo warranto petition against the network, seeking to revoke its existing franchise.

Joshua Garcia, Kaye Abad, and Maja Salvador were among the celebrities who shared ABS-CBN’s official statement on OSG’s allegations on social media.

“We did not violate the law. The [quo warranto] case appears to be an attempt to deprive Filipinos of the services of ABS-CBN,” according to the network’s statement.

Other celebrities, like Karla Estrada, Regine Velasquez, and Ogie Alcasid, meanwhile, posted ABS-CBN’s logo in their social media accounts, echoing their support in the fight against ABS-CBN’s shutdown.

Buhay Party-list Representative Lito Atienza, meanwhile, said that it is the solons' job to act immediately on the bills filed that support the franchise renewal of the biggest network in the country.

“Everyday we take up franchises of non-entities, unknown groups, unknown companies, corporations applying for a franchise and we act on them promptly,” he told fellow lawmakers. “I urge each and every member of Congress today, we should demand for the committee on franchise to meet on this issue.”

Another solon also stressed that the Lower House should proceed with tackling the network’s franchise amidst the quo warranto issue. “Despite the filing, Congress must proceed with the hearing on ABS-CBN application. . .,” Oriental Mindoro 1st District Rep. Doy Leachon said.

Meanwhile, Laguna Representative Sol Aragones believes that the ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal will soon be tackled in Congress, with 11 principal authors and more co-authors pushing for the network’s renewal.

She said, “I’m confident that there’s still time to sufficiently hear and pass it before Congress adjouns on March 11, 2020. It is important to take into consideration the 11,000 employees of ABS-CBN and their families as well as the public who patronizes the network.”

To date, there are already nine bills filed in Congress seeking to support the renewal ng the network’s broadcast franchise, which is set to expire on March 30.