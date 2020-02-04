MOVIES
WATCH: Regine Velasquez hopeful for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 9:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez is very hopeful that the government will renew the franchise of TV station ABS-CBN.

In an interview with Philstar.com following her photo shoot for international cosmetics brand BYS for her own makeup line Reigne, the “Asia’s Songbird” said she and every Kapamilya employee are concerned for the impending renewal.

“We are very concerned. Siyempre kabuhayan namin 'yon," Regine stressed. "But we are very hopeful, all of us are very hopeful!” 

Regine is among the celebrities who recently urged their followers to sign a petition asking Congress to renew the TV network's franchise.

Other celebrities who also posted the petition were Vice Ganda, Lea Salonga, Anne Curtis, Robi Domingo, Sunshine Cruz, Liza Soberano, Karla Estrada, Ria Atayde, Gretchen Ho, Agot Isidro, Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal, Iza Calzado and Regine's husband, Ogie Alcasid.  

If none of the bills extending ABS-CBN’s franchise for another 25 years is not passed and signed into law by March 30, the network’s broadcast services will cease to operate. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Deejae Dumlao

