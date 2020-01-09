WATCH: Sharon Cuneta reacts to rumors linking KC Concepcion to apl.de.ap

MANILA, Philippines — Is KC Concepcion dating apl.de.ap?

It seems that even "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta did not know what could be happening between her singer-actress daughter and the Filipino-American Black Eyed Peas rapper.

"No," she told the press when asked if she knows the truth behind the rumors that KC and apl are dating.

"But I have a lot of respect for apl.de.ap. See? I don't know what's happening to my daughter, in her life. That's a surprise to me, so I don't know what to say," she disclosed in a press conference following her contract renewal with ABS-CBN on Thursday.

"But I have a lot of respect for apl. He's a good person. I just wished I heard it from her, if it's true."

According to reports, apl was allegedly the reason why KC did not spend New Year and Sharon's birthday celebrations with her family.

"You know, I didn't even know that she wasn't coming (last) December 31 and I didn't know that we're gonna miss her the next day. So, I'm worried lang on what she might go through. It's not like her eh."

A Philstar.com staff claimed to have seen KC and apl cuddling in a restaurant in Rockwell Makati after Christmas. The two are yet to reply to reports about the real score between them.

