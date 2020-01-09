MOVIES
MUSIC
Sharon Cuneta at her 'A Mega Celebration' press conference in ABS-CBN on Thursday.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
WATCH: Sharon Cuneta pleads Duterte to reconsider ABS-CBN franchise renewal
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - January 9, 2020 - 6:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta has continued her 54th birthday bash in ABS-CBN following her contract renewal with the network on Thursday.

As she pondered on her two decades-long showbiz career with ABS-CBN, she said in a press conference following her contract signing how she empathizes with the thousands of workers who might lose their jobs, including herself, if the network’s franchise would not be renewed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.@reallysharoncuneta pleads Pres. Duterte to reconsider ABS-CBN franchise renewal #AMegaCelebration

A post shared by PhilstarShowbiz (@philstarshowbiz) on

According to Sharon, she has found friends in the network and even if they choose to stay together should the network close or change management, their lives would never be the same again.

“We found family, good friends. We’ll lose almost everything they built over the years and even those that might choose to stay if indeed, unfortunately, goes that way, it won’t be the same,” the award-winning singer-actress told the press.

“I hope, in my heart, that our president reconsiders the thousands and thousands of employees who have grown up here, learned the ropes here, and that includes me.”

Before Sharon renewed her contract, fans on social media have shown support for the actress to remain a Kapamilya. They also expressed concern for her future in the network since its broadcast services could stop as its franchise is set to expire on March 30.

Related: Duterte won't meddle with ABS-CBN franchise renewal, says Palace

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE PRES. RODRIGO DUTERTE SHARON CUNETA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jobert Sucaldito apologizes for tirade against Nadine Lustre 
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Ging Reyes, head of ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs, has issued a statement regarding DZMM anchor Jobert Sucaldito’s...
Entertainment
fb tw
Luane & Carlo will be happy parents in May
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
You can’t help but swoon over this picture of newlyweds Luane Dy and Carlo Gonzales obviously taken on a beach showing...
Entertainment
fb tw
Bea Alonzo to leave behind 'disrespectful,' 'feeling guwapo' ex
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
“I didn’t know that the one thing that could kill me could actually bring me back to life... I’ve never...
Entertainment
fb tw
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
Entertainment
fb tw
More Pun in the Philippines: Pinoy celebrity memes usher 2020
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
While the rest of the world burns, the Philippines has managed to create joy out of nothing in a new social media trend where...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
10 hours ago
Duchess of Sussex: LA star struggling in royal spotlight
By Robin Millard | 10 hours ago
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was hailed as a breath of fresh air for the royal family when she married Prince Harry, but...
Entertainment
fb tw
20 hours ago
Keeping the theater industry alive
By Leah C. Salterio | 20 hours ago
“The theater industry is alive, bustling and vibrant.” This was positively enthused by Repertory Philippines’...
Entertainment
fb tw
20 hours ago
EA, Coleen share amusing moments in Mia
By Bot Glorioso | 20 hours ago
It is not much of a big deal for Edgar Allan “EA” Guzman and Coleen Garcia to build rapport as first-time screen...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Dingdong Dantes names memes winner
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes has reacted on the viral memes on social media showing his photos and name being edited...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Joshua Garcia praised for donating to Australia bushfire fundraiser
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The proceeds of the said fundraiser will be directed to the WWF-Australia in order to help injured wildlife and restore their...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with