WATCH: Sharon Cuneta pleads Duterte to reconsider ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta has continued her 54th birthday bash in ABS-CBN following her contract renewal with the network on Thursday.

As she pondered on her two decades-long showbiz career with ABS-CBN, she said in a press conference following her contract signing how she empathizes with the thousands of workers who might lose their jobs, including herself, if the network’s franchise would not be renewed.

According to Sharon, she has found friends in the network and even if they choose to stay together should the network close or change management, their lives would never be the same again.

“We found family, good friends. We’ll lose almost everything they built over the years and even those that might choose to stay if indeed, unfortunately, goes that way, it won’t be the same,” the award-winning singer-actress told the press.

“I hope, in my heart, that our president reconsiders the thousands and thousands of employees who have grown up here, learned the ropes here, and that includes me.”

Before Sharon renewed her contract, fans on social media have shown support for the actress to remain a Kapamilya. They also expressed concern for her future in the network since its broadcast services could stop as its franchise is set to expire on March 30.

