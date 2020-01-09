Sharon Cuneta renews ABS-CBN contract amid franchise renewal issue

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta inked her contract once again with ABS-CBN, the network she considers “home” despite earlier considering retirement from the showbiz industry.
It can be recalled that Cuneta, who celebrated her 54th birthday last January 6, mulled retirement after spending much of her life in show business and thought of working more on personal life.
“Since last year l have seriously been thinking of semi-retiring. I am so very tired. It has been 41 years of work, work, work for me, and at some point, kailangan na rin sabihin sa sarili na ‘tama na,’ (you need to admit that ‘enough is enough’),” she posted emotionally on Instagram in September last year.
“When will it ever be enough?”
Sharon then clarified that she might take the occasional concert or movie project that would warrant sacrificing time from her home and family.
“Sinasabi ko na sa inyo ito, mga mahal kong Sharonians. Mahal na mahal ko kayo...pero pagod na rin si Mama...Di naman siguro ako biglang forever na mawawala...pero konting-konti na lang siguro ang kakayanin kong ibigay until magpahinga na ako at i-enjoy naman ang tinatawag na private life na alam ng karamihan pero tungkol saan kokonti lang ang alam ko…”
(I’m telling you my dear Sharonians. I love you all...but Mama is tired...It’s not like I’ll disappear forever...but I’m nearing the point of settling down and enjoying what we call a private life which many but me are familiar with.)
“I know you will all understand.”
The actress-singer has entertained Philippine audiences for around 40 years, including two decades with ABS-CBN, and shows no signs of stopping soon.
Fans expressed support for Sharon’s choice to remain a Kapamilya but expressed concern for her short- and long-term future considering ABS-CBN's franchise renewal issue.
The media giant’s franchise is set to expire on March 30.
