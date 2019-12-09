MOVIES
Philippines' Gazini Ganados makes it to Miss Universe 2019 semifinals via wildcard
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 9:09am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' Gazini Ganados has made it to the semifinals of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant on Monday in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the interview with host Steve Harvey, Ganados said: "Wow, oh my gosh, that was nerve-wrecking!"

Steve asked her why she has five names, and she said, Gazini is from Gazan, from her dad's name.

"Christiana because I was born after Christmas, December 26, so this is a perfect opportunity to give me one gift this Christmas! And you know what gift I want," she told Harvey.

Other contestants that made it to semifinals include:

  • South Africa
  • Indonesia
  • Vietnam
  • Thailand
  • Nigeria
  • Albania
  • France
  • Iceland
  • Croatia
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Peru
  • Dominican Republic
  • Mexico
  • USA
  • Venezuela
  • India
  • Brazil
  • Colombia

Ganados of Talisay, Cebu has been crowned Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2019 at the coronation night held in Araneta Coliseum, Cubao, Quezon City on June 9. 

Gazini Christiana Jordi Ganados, also called by her nickname Gaz, reportedly grew up with her grandparents, which prompted her desire to take care of the elderly. Likewise, she enjoys taking care of her fur babies, listening to Cebuano songs, watching Disney movies, and learning about self-improvement and business from podcasts.

In her profile video for Binibini, the five-foot-eight Tourism graduate from University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City stressed that her advocacy for the elderly involves not only adding to their quantity of life or prolonging their life span, but also improving their quality of life. She feels that the elderly are among those most neglected in the society.

In an interview during the press presentation, the 23-year-old, half-Palestinian beauty said that apart from promoting the cause of the elderly, one of her reasons for becoming a beauty queen is to have a chance to travel to meet her father, who she has never seen.

“I don’t know if he is still alive. I’m hoping for the best. He’s a Palestinian. I just wanna go there and try to look for him,” Manila Bulletin quoted her as saying.

“I heard a lot of good stories about Palestines. They have good food. Who knows? I would bump into him.”

If she would ever meet her father, she said: "I would give him a hug. I would thank him for the genes because without him, I wouldn’t be here... I’d be joyful. That would be the happiest day of my life."

Prior to joining Binibining Pilipinas, Gazini was Miss Cesafi in 2016, Miss Bohol 2017 first runner-up, and was a Miss World Philippines 2014 contestant.

“I am excited for what the future holds,” she said in another press interview. “I feel positivity in all my heart!” 

