Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados with senior citizen artists
Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc./Released
'Ikaw pa rin ang Miss Universe': Senior citizens tell Gazini Ganados
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — A group of elderly people have a message for Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados after she failed on enter the top 10 of Miss Universe.

In a video posted by ABS-CBN News on its Facebook account, elders in Luwalhati ng Maynila Home for the Aged voiced out their support for the Cebuana beauty queen.

“Ikaw pa rin ang aming Miss Universe! Congratulations,” the elders said.

Gazini is a known advocate for the elderly as she was raised by her grandparents.

In her opening statement upon entering the top 20 of the prestigious competition, Gazini once again shared her sympathy for the elderly.

“The world is aging and my grandparents raised me and I’ve worked in an organization that is supporting for elderly care. I learned that, I realized that there’s stigma between ageism, poverty and exclusivity and invisibility,” Gazini said.

“It's rightful for us to remember they were the ones who pave the way for us and we reciprocate that love and no one should ever be left behind,” she added.

Last October, Gazini teamed up with the Coalition of Services for the Elderly for the status of older persons in the Philippines.

“As a lola's girl, I treasure the bond that I have with her. The love they give us is incomparable. I am always reminded, 'Go back to your core, appreciate and be grateful for what you have',” she said.

