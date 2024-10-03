^

BINI Aiah continues tradition of helping others during -Ber months

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 8:46am
BINI Aiah continues tradition of helping others during -Ber months
BINI Aiah in Tondo
BINI Aiah via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BINI Aiah continues her -Ber months tradition of helping others in spite her popularity.

In her Instagram account, Aiah brought help in a community in Tondo, Manila for a charity project. 

"A special love club project of mine, where I make it a tradition to visit different communities and facilities from September to December (the -Ber month season). During this time, I extend my love, help, and blessings to people from various walks of life," Aiah wrote. 

"I am grateful to have been blessed with resources and friends who are always willing to lend a helping hand. As someone whose love language is acts of service, helping others and being of service is a way for me to fill my own cup and the cups of others with love," she added.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aiah said that she hoped to inspire more people to do the same. 

"Through my Aiahdvocacy project, I hope I not only help others but also inspire them to do the same for those in need," she said.  

"The world is already filled with so much noise and chaos; let’s instead fill it with love," she added. 

BINI is set to do a three-night concert in Araneta Coliseum starting November 16.

abtest
