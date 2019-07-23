New allegedly ‘sweet’ Julia-Gerald photos surface online

MANILA, Philippines — Amid being in the middle of the controversy involving lovers Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson, Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto has expressed her happiness on her Instagram account.

In a recent post, Julia showed a photo of her lying on the beach in a black swimsuit.

“We’re down to our last few days of shooting ‘Block Z’ and while it’s been quite busy and hectic again, I’m looking forward to my next beach trip,” Julia wrote.

Meanwhile, new photos, which an Internet user claims to be the vacation photos of Gerald and Julia, have been circulating online. The Internet user described the Instagram account as a page dedicated to “Jurald” or the love team of Julia and Gerald.

Julia is now busy with her upcoming zombie movie with former boyfriend Joshua Garcia, who still remains to be her best friend, she said, despite their recent breakup.

In their past interview, the former couple cleared the name of Gerald amid speculations that he is the reason why they fell apart.

Gerald and Julia teamed up in the recent Black Sheep movie “Between Maybes.”

Bea kept silent on the issue until she posted a cryptic message in her Instagram on Sunday, which many Internet users interpreted to be about cheating. The actress also liked an Instagram post of a fan that showed Gerald and Julia in the birthday party of actor Rayver Cruz.

Julia has disabled the comment section on her Instagram account. Her mother, Marjorie Barretto, has defended the actress against the Internet user that uploaded her daughter’s photos with Anderson in the party. Marjorie also said that she plans to take legal action versus the Internet user.