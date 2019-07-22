WATCH: Gerald Anderson reacts to being called 'third party' in Julia-Joshua split

MANILA, Philippines — From Sunday to Monday, the hashtags Julia, Joshua, Gerald Anderson, JoshLia and Cheater became among the hottest-trending topics on Twitter following actress Bea Alonzo’s cryptic messages on her Instagram account believed by Internet users to be about her boyfriend Gerald Anderson and actress Julia Barretto’s alleged affair.

During a recent Skechers Performance event, Gerald, the footwear brand’s endorser, addressed the issue.

When asked what he can say for being called as the alleged “third party” for the split between Julia and her ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia, Gerald said with a laugh: “Ganon talaga, ganon talaga eh, parang ‘di kayo sanay dyan eh.”

“Sanay na ‘ko, sanay na ‘ko, sanay kami sa showbiz, ganun talaga,” enthused Gerald.

“I just stay positive at sa dami kong ginagawa sa buhay, parang wala tayong oras para (laughs) luminya sa mga issues, and just ano, keep moving forward.”

Gerald, together with Kapuso star Sanya Lopez, will headline Skechers’ upcoming Performance Run on August 11 in SM by the Bay, Mall of Asia Complex.

According to Gerald, the run, which is now open to those who want to register via the brand’s website, launches a new category, the 3km Walkathon, which he said, he hoped to finish with Bea using the new GORun 7, the brand’s lightest and most resilient running shoes that boast of award-winning Hyper Burst midsole foam technology. — Videos by Deni Bernardo, Erwin Cagadas Jr.

