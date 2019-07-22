Marjorie Barretto defends Julia; Internet user behind Julia-Gerald photos quits Instagram  

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marjorie Barretto came out to defend daughter Julia Barretto, who is in the middle of an Internet frenzy after alleged photos of her and Gerald Anderson have become viral on different social media sites.

Marjorie commented on the post of a certain Kath Cabrera, the one who uploaded the photos of Julia and Gerald.

“Please explain too that this was taken at the party of Rayver. That you zoomed in this photo. If you care to zoom out, you will see that they were a big group that includes my nephew. I don’t see anything wrong with this photo. They don’t seem to be hiding,” Marjorie said.

“There are people around, and if I’m not mistaken, Julia was waving at someone. This is not a date. They know each other, they have worked together, they are friends,” she added.

Meanwhile, an Instagram user asked Marjorie if she will take legal action against the person who uploaded the photo, to which she replied: “Yes I Will.”

According to another Internet user, Marjorie should also file a case against supporters of Gerald Anderson's girlfriend, actress Bea Alonzo.

"Ikaw yata ang naloko nila. Based on a harmless photo, naging mangaagaw na si Julia? You’re so affected. The person who is circulating that is even hiding under a dummy account. You mean that person has more credibility?" Marjorie enthused.

She also thanked Julia’s fans for the concern for her daughter and said that they will release a statement soon.

“Thank you. Julia is strong. Don't worry. We will come out with a statement,” she said.

“I raised my children to stand up to BULLIES,” she added in another comment.

Following the social media uproar, Julia has turned off the comments section of her Instagram account.

As of press time, Cabrera has shut down her Instagram account.

RELATED: ‘Enough’: Bea Alonzo’s cryptic posts go viral