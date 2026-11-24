Smart offers unlimited app access plus zero lock-in

Smart subscribers can now avail of a zero lock-in option alongside unlimited access to select apps for social media, productivity, content creation and gaming.

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) is giving Filipinos greater freedom to experience postpaid with its All-New Postpaid Plans+, offering a zero lock-in option alongside unlimited access to select apps for social media, productivity, content creation and gaming.

In a news release, Smart said the zero lock-in option, available on Plan+ 999 to Plan+ 2499, allows customers to enjoy postpaid without a long-term plan contract.

This, the company said, thus offers greater flexibility for those who want to experience its benefits while keeping their options open.

“As customer needs and digital lifestyles continue to evolve, flexibility has become an important part of the postpaid experience. With our zero lock-in option, we are removing a key barrier to adopting postpaid and giving customers greater freedom to experience the value of our All-New Postpaid Plans+ on their own terms,” said Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and officer-in-charge of Smart.

For customers who have been considering postpaid but may be hesitant about a long-term commitment, Smart’s zero lock-in option provides a more flexible way to finally make the upgrade.

Meanwhile, those who prefer a standard contract can also enjoy added value through bonus monthly data, with the 6-Month Lock-In option providing an extra 2GB of data per month for six months, while the 12-Month Lock-In option comes with an extra 3GB of data per month for 12 months.

These options let customers choose between the flexibility of zero lock-in and the added data benefits of a fixed-term plan, depending on their needs and preferences.

The All-New Postpaid Plans+ also feature Unli Apps bundles, which provide unlimited data access to select apps based on subscribers’ digital lifestyles.

For staying connected with friends and family, the Unli Connect Bundle offers unlimited data access to TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

For learning, productivity, and content creation, the Unli Create Bundle covers YouTube, Google AI via Gemini, and Google productivity apps, including Gmail, Drive, Maps, Meet and Photos.

For mobile gaming enthusiasts, the Unli Play Bundle provides unlimited data access to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Call of Duty: Mobile and Honor of Kings.

The All-New Smart Postpaid Plans+ come in five tiers to suit different connectivity needs:

Plan+ 799: 15GB of data, 100GB of 5G-only data for six months, and the Unli Create App Bundle for six months.

Plan+ 999: 20GB of data, Unli 5G for 12 months, and a choice of one Unli Apps bundle for 12 months.

Plan+ 1499: 40GB of data, Unli 5G for 12 months, and a choice of one Unli Apps bundle for 12 months.

Plan+ 1999: 60GB of data, Unli 5G for 12 months, and a choice of one Unli Apps bundle for 12 months.

Plan+ 2499: Unlimited 4G/5G data.

All plans include unlimited all-network mobile calls and texts, unlimited Smart-to-Smart video calls via Video over LTE (ViLTE) on compatible Android phones, and unlimited landline calls, excluding special numbers. Smart Postpaid subscribers also enjoy priority network access, exclusive perks and lifestyle experiences, and access to the latest devices.

Customers who want to pair their postpaid plan with a new smartphone can also take advantage of 0% credit card installment options on select devices, making it easier to upgrade to the latest 5G technology.

Smart offers 0% installment for 12 or 24 months through participating credit card partners, including BPI, UnionBank, HSBC, RCBC, Security Bank, and Metrobank, while BDO offers a 12-month installment option. The 0% installment offer is separate from the Zero Lock-In option and is subject to applicable device-plan contract terms.

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