Tech security startup gets top prize at AI pitch tilt

Prize winners from the Korea-ASEAN AI Youth Festa 2026 pose for a photo with Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Dong-Gy.

MANILA, Philippines — An Indonesian startup emerged to receive the first prize at the Korea-ASEAN AI Youth Festa 2026.

Cybersecurity and tech startup Peris.ai bagged a $20,000 (P1,260,500) prize from the event as it bested 23 other participants from across Southeast Asia and South Korea.

Meanwhile, South Korea-based contender Star Picker Inc. received the second award of $10,000 (P630,620) for its motorcycle accident detection and response pitch.

According to its co-founder and CEO, Park Choojin, the startup plans to expand across other countries in Southeast Asia as these areas rely on motorcycle vehicles as part of their main transportation as well as tourism.

Local startup AtoAni, which was one of the two Philippine groups in the event, also received $5,000 (P315,310) as the third-prize awardee in the meet.

The agriculture-based pitch matches market demand with local producers and cooperatives to ensure supplies, its chief technology officer, Kent Añora said.

Participants were judged on five parameters: technology and innovation; market opportunity; global scalability and expansion; team capability and readiness; as well as linkages with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and social impact.

The event, held in Taguig City from November 4 to 5, was organized by South Korea's National IT Industry Promotion Agency with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.