Move It appeals P555 million penalty

In this handout photo, a Move It rider waits at a crossing in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines — The decision on the rider overboarding case issued against ride-hailing app Move It is not yet final, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said yesterday.

In a statement, the LTFRB said there is still a pending motion for reconsideration filed by the concerned motorcycle taxi platform provider, noting the legal proceedings are considered still ongoing.

“The LTFRB conducted an investigation on a motorcycle taxi platform provider over allegations that it boarded riders in its online system more than what it is allowed to,” the LTFRB said.

Riders’ group Kapatiran sa Dalawang Gulong (Kagulong) expressed alarm that thousands of motorcycle taxi riders could lose their livelihoods following the decision of the LTFRB against the ride-hailing app.

“Our concern stems from the possibility that, given the enormous amount of the fine, the company might decide to shut down altogether. What will happen to the 73,000 riders whose current livelihood depends on working as motorcycle taxi riders under Move It?” Kagulong secretary general Don Pangan said in a statement.

“Even if Move It continues operating and accepts the ruling, 55,575 riders will still have no assurance that they can continue earning a living. Under the new implementing guidelines, the rider cap will remain in place, limiting the number of riders allowed to operate under Move It to just 17,746,” Pangan said.

Transport group Laban TNVS called out Move It, after several riders were reportedly deactivated following their violation of the rider cap.

“It is truly unfortunate for our fellow Filipinos who, lacking other employment opportunities, have turned to motorcycle taxi driving to make a living – despite the high commissions deducted by the platform and the uncertainty of their daily earnings,” Laban TNVS president Jun de Leon said.

“If the reason for these deactivations is an alleged cap or limit on the number of riders, then removing them from the platform should not be the immediate solution. There ought to be a clear explanation and alternative measures in place so that riders can continue to work, rather than simply being stripped of their source of income,” De Leon added.

Kagulong argued overboarding should not be considered a problem, pointing out in Metro Manila alone, approximately 70 percent of the population relies on public transportation.

According to the group, the current number of operating motorcycle taxi riders is still insufficient to meet the demand for public transportation services.

Kagulong also called for an investigation into other Motorcycle Taxi Platform Providers (MTTPs), as there is a strong possibility that they have also exceeded their respective rider caps.

“We have received reports that JoyRide has also exceeded its rider cap by 10,000, while Angkas has exceeded its limit by 50,000,” Pangan said.

The LTFRB vowed they are focused on addressing the plight of the thousands of overboarded riders “who invested their own resources to earn a decent living – and whose only fault was that they acted in good faith and trusted that they were allowed to operate under the existing rules and regulations.”

Move It responds

Move It general manager Wayne Jacinto addressed the concern of consumers and riders using their app.

“Rides continue, trips continue. Right now, we continue to coordinate with the LTFRB to ensure the protection of the livelihood of our riders,” Jacinto said in a video statement.

He said they have been following the regulatory measures of the LTFRB.

“Move It follows the regulations. Our onboarding mechanisms are based on the real needs of our passengers. What the LTFRB is implementing is the cap which started in 2019,” the general manager said.

“What the regulators are saying is that the cap is static. Which means, what the numbers are, it stays the same,” Jacinto added.

He noted they should also address the ballooning number of passengers using the app, ensuring they are still following the LTFRB’s regulations.

“However, what we believe, along with the other platforms, the cap is the limit of riders that are simultaneously online,” Jacinto said.

“This will ensure that if passengers need more riders, there are enough motorcycles on the road, may it be rush hour or not,” he added.

Jacinto stressed the need for a permanent law for motorcycle taxis to address their concerns.

Pass taxi law

Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez of 1-Rider party-list is calling for the immediate passage of the Motorcycle Taxi Bill.

Once enacted, the measure will provide a clear and permanent legal framework for riders.

Gutierrez urged colleagues in the House and the Senate to prioritize the Motorcycle Taxi Bill to protect both the riders and the commuting public. — Delon Porcalla