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P555.75-M fine for motorcycle-taxi app not yet final, says LTFRB

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 5:23pm
P555.75-M fine for motorcycle-taxi app not yet final, says LTFRB
A ride-hailing platform for motorcycles is seeking reconsideration of a P555.75-million LTFRB fine.
Egon69 / Getty Images via Canva Pro

MANILA, Philippines — On-demand motorcycle taxi platform Move It is challenging a P555.75-million fine imposed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for allegedly exceeding its authorized number of motorcycle taxi riders.

The LTFRB said the penalty is not yet final because the platform has filed a motion for reconsideration.

It also refused to disclose further details of its investigation while legal proceedings remain ongoing.

"As such, the decision issued by the LTFRB on the matter is not yet final as there is a pending Motion for Reconsideration filed by the concerned motorcycle taxi platform provider," the board said.

According to the LTFRB, Move It is authorized to have only 17,746 riders but has 55,575 unauthorized rider-partners across Metro Manila, Cebu City and Cagayan de Oro.

The board imposed a fine of P10,000 for each unauthorized rider, bringing the total penalty to P555.75 million.

Move It contests rider count

Move It, a subsidiary of ride-hailing service Grab Philippines, sought reconsideration of the decision, saying it was "working toward a sustainable and adaptive regulatory framework for motorcycle taxis."

The platform argued that rider allocation should account for the flexible nature of gig work, where riders regularly go online and offline depending on their schedules.

"We also want to be clear and transparent about where we stand. MOVE IT views rider allocation as a dynamic measure of live, on-demand supply. The gig economy is built on flexibility, with riders going online and offline throughout the day based on their own schedules," Move It said.

It added that maintaining enough available riders for commuters requires monitoring how many are actively online and ready to accept bookings, particularly during peak hours.

LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD

LTFRB

MOTORCYCLE

MOVE IT
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