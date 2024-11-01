^

Technology

Global Dominion: To AI and beyond!

Aian Guanzon - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 9:00am
Global Dominion: To AI and beyond!
Global Dominion’s Information Technology Group has envisioned a shared service to enhance IT governance, operations and support across companies within its group.

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine a vehicle mortgage loan and vehicle financing company that approves applications within minutes. That’s exactly how the near future looks like for Global Dominion.

“To be aided by artificial intelligence when it comes to scaling our credit evaluation operations is timely and much needed, considering our growth in many areas in the country," said Global Dominion Credit Head Rodrigo Matinong Jr.

The company has added 32 branches this year and it aims to open more by the first quarter of next year.

Global Dominion’s Information Technology Group (GDFI-ITG) has envisioned a shared service to enhance IT governance, operations and support across companies within its group.

GDFI-ITG works closely with the financing company’s business units to leverage existing and upcoming technology to bring costs down, consequently helping to drive interest rates down for financial consumers in the future.

“Centralizing back-office operations has led to cost reduction, improved service quality, better control and more effective management of our assets,” said Global Dominion Chief Information Officer Eric Salazar.

Their initiatives have eliminated redundancy in IT resources, budget allocation, hiring processes and enforced the adoption of best practices. “This is not even the peak for us, it is just the beginning,” Salazar added.

The company has been aggressively exploring and studying technology services that maximize the use of artificial intelligence (AI), and it has so far screened no less than 10 vendors, including one in the field of explainable AI.

Alongside the transition to a cloud-based setup, and aside from AI, the growing demand for automation has spurred the inclusion of new projects such as machine learning and mobile-enabled self-service capabilities in its strategic roadmap going forward.

Global Dominion has been in the business of vehicle mortgage loans and vehicle financing since 2003. Its purpose is to ignite and accelerate the growth of people and organizations to transform lives for the better.

 

About the Author: Aian Guanzon is the head of business development at Global Dominion. He has academic degrees in nursing, applied business economics, and marketing communications. Guanzon is certified in Lean Six Sigma, transformational coaching and data protection. He has years of experience and interest in outsourcing, finance and fintech.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

GLOBAL DOMINION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Google wins delay in opening Android app store to rivals
12 days ago

Google wins delay in opening Android app store to rivals

12 days ago
A US judge on Friday let Google delay opening Android-powered smartphones to rival app shops, suspending a November 1 deadline...
Technology
fbtw
TikTok, Facebook approve ads with US election disinformation, study says
14 days ago

TikTok, Facebook approve ads with US election disinformation, study says

By Anuj Chopra | 14 days ago
TikTok and Facebook approved advertisements containing blatant US election falsehoods just weeks ahead of the vote, a watchdog...
Technology
fbtw
Most Filipino mobile phone users demand total data protection &mdash; survey
September 26, 2024 - 8:25pm

Most Filipino mobile phone users demand total data protection — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | September 26, 2024 - 8:25pm
About 97.5% of Filipino consumers seek total protection of their data in mobile applications after the country has seen a...
Technology
fbtw
Meta unveils 'Orion' glasses to one day rival smartphone
September 26, 2024 - 9:59am

Meta unveils 'Orion' glasses to one day rival smartphone

September 26, 2024 - 9:59am
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday gave a peek at augmented reality eyewear he touted as the most advanced glasses in...
Technology
fbtw
Can an ambitious Milei make Argentina an AI giant?
September 22, 2024 - 12:14pm

Can an ambitious Milei make Argentina an AI giant?

By Arnaud Fischer | September 22, 2024 - 12:14pm
Argentina's President Javier Milei has plans to turn his country, which has one of the lowest rates of artificial intelligence...
Technology
fbtw
Converge unlocks next-level hospitality with 'Concierge with SkyTV'
brandSpace
September 17, 2024 - 11:30am

Converge unlocks next-level hospitality with 'Concierge with SkyTV'

September 17, 2024 - 11:30am
Fiber broadband and business solutions provider Converge ICT Solutions unveiled its groundbreaking product, Converge Concierge...
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with