Transforming finance operations: Home Credit Philippines implements Python RPA

The RPA automation project was launched in the purchasing department, where tasks like processing purchase requisitions and creating orders were once handled manually.

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer finance company Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) has recently launched a project to integrate robotic process automation (RPA) technology in its operation, marking a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey.

This initiative utilized the Python RPA, a leading platform in Central Asia, to significantly streamline the company’s operational processes and enhance employees’ productivity.

“As part of our mission to provide our customers with accessible and innovative services, we are constantly on the lookout for strategies to leverage digitalization in achieving excellence for our operations. The implementation of Python RPA will be instrumental in optimizing our operations, enhancing business efficiency and, ultimately, delivering superior service to our customers,” HCPH ?hief financial officer Jana Pechouckova said.

Now, with Python RPA, these processes run automatically, seamlessly managing the workflows of evaluating, reviewing and processing requisitions, ensuring purchase orders are completed quickly and error-free.

“Using the platform, we aim to establish an internal center of expertise in automation, modernize Home Credit Philippines’ operational processes, and eliminate employees’ time spent on routine tasks, enabling them to focus on high-value work,” HCPH digital and process excellence lead Yaroslav Vassitskiy said.

“Financial services projects are a priority for us, as the tasks handled by financial institution employees are highly compatible with RPA solutions. Many financial companies across Central Asia already use Python RPA, and we’re thrilled to welcome Home Credit Philippines to our growing client base,” Python RPA co-founder Mukhamedzhan Duzenov said.

Tech Mahindra, a global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, is the primary implementation partner of this project.

“In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, embracing automation is essential for enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. Our collaboration with Home Credit Philippines on this pivotal project showcases our commitment to innovation and collaborating with the new partners like Python RPA to unlock the platform’s transformative functionality,” Tech Mahindra president of business process services Birendra Sen said.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Home Credit Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.