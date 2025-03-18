Once defined by â€˜human touchâ€™, hospitality industry turns to AI, robots to fill in gaps

Once defined by ‘human touch’, hospitality industry turns to AI, robots to fill in gaps

Robot kitchen assistants, smart kitchens, and automated concierge services were among the cutting-edge technologies showcased at the recently concluded THAIFEX – HOREC Asia in Thailand.

BANGKOK, Thailand — From AI-powered concierges to automated check-ins and robotic kitchen assistants, technological innovations are transforming the hospitality industry, as hotels, restaurants and catering (HORECA) businesses are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to streamline operations.

However, for an industry long defined by warm, personalized service—an experience that thrives on the ‘human touch’—what is driving this shift toward automation, and can hospitality maintain the personal, human-driven service that has long set it apart?

Filling in labor gaps

While there has been immense growth in the adoption of AI across different industries over the past years, the surge in automation in the hospitality industry can be attributed to ongoing workforce challenges.

Rising staffing gaps have left hotels, restaurants, and other businesses struggling to meet demand, prompting a shift toward technology to maintain service quality.

In the Asia-Pacific region, labor shortages have pushed operational costs up by 10-20% since 2022, forcing businesses to rethink job roles and streamline services to stay competitive, according to a 2023 Hotel Operators’ Sentiment Survey (HOSS).

As a result, many hospitality operators are investing in technology solutions and AI- driven automation to fill workforce gaps.

During an interview at THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025, Matthias Kuepper, Managing Director & VP Asia-Pacific of Koelnmesse, underscored these workforce challenges and how businesses are adapting.

“It’s so hard to find people to do all these jobs—maybe everybody wants to upskill and to do other jobs, and I think every country has a labor shortage in that sense,” Kuepper said. “Technology helps a lot with that.”

The recently concluded THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025, aptly themed “Shaping the Future of HoReCa,” showcased a range of industry innovations, from robots and ordering kiosks to smart ovens and other automated solutions, giving a preview of how the hospitality industry is currently undergoing technological transformation.

From front desk to back office

AI and automation are transforming the hospitality industry, enhancing everything from food safety and compliance to customer service.

Digital tools, such as Squizify’s food safety management platform, are shifting businesses from a reactive to a proactive approach, allowing them to prevent issues before they arise.

Speaking at one of the sessions during the event, Squizify founder and CEO Daniel McDouall shared that tech capabilities such as smart monitoring systems, automated reporting, and predictive analytics not only improve operational efficiency but also help establishments maintain hygiene standards with less manual oversight.

Additionally, compliance and administrative tasks, long seen as burdens for hospitality operators, are also being streamlined through digital transformation. By reducing excessive paperwork, businesses can focus more on delivering quality service rather than getting bogged down in regulatory requirements.

Technology is also driving deeper integration across operations.

For example, CodeMax’s Noodle and Beverage Bot combines AI-powered robotics, self-ordering kiosks, real-time store analytics and sales dashboard to optimize efficiency.

Similarly, UNOX’s Cheftop-X smart combi oven uses an integrated camera and AI to recognize food and automatically select the best cooking program for perfect results.

As AI continues to evolve, the hospitality industry is embracing these innovations to enhance guest experiences and operational workflows.

Not a replacement

However, despite the rise of automation, industry leaders stress that technology should

support human workers rather than replace the ‘human touch’.

Sven Michael Schaefer, project director at Koelnmesse, explains that AI and robotics are best utilized in back-office roles, allowing frontline staff to focus on customer interaction.

“It could be that mainly the robots help in the back office, so that the human can focus more on the interaction with the customer,” he said.

“I can see the cooking robot that is more in the kitchen, right? So the actual waiter can spend more time with the customer, and that will hopefully also improve the interaction with the customer,” Schaefer added.

Similarly, Wendy Lim, general manager of food & food technology exhibitions at Koelnmesse, highlights that AI is not about replacing human labor but improving efficiency.

“I think, with technology, we are not looking at robots replacing the human work, but we are looking at robots improving the efficiency at work,” she said.

According to her, this can help businesses reduce reliance on human labor, especially at a time that manpower is scarce.

“In certain areas, robots can probably do better than the human, you know, like servicing or other areas such as simple cooking. Frying a fried rice, for example, it doesn't need too much technique. The robot can just do it and same quality all the time,” Lim added.

However, she also acknowledges the limitations of automation, particularly in high-end dining. “If you're looking at a Michelin-style hotel, I don't think you will use robots to

present something,

What’s next?

The hospitality, restaurant, and catering (Horeca) sector is evolving rapidly, with technology and sustainability shaping its future. Beyond dining, the broader hospitality industry is moving toward a model where digital enhancements coexist with human-centered service.

As shared by Squizify’s McDouall, the future of AI and the Internet of Things will continue to reshape the food industry, while governments and regulatory bodies will increasingly mandate digital compliance solutions.

“Digital transformation is no longer optional, it’s a necessity for food businesses aiming to stay compliant, efficient and effective,” shared McDouall.

However, as industry experts like Lim, Schaefer and Kuepper pointed out, hospitality remains, at its core, a human experience — one where technology enhances, not replaces, the personal touch.

By finding the right balance between innovation and service, the industry can ensure that advancements elevate efficiency while preserving the warmth and authenticity that define exceptional hospitality.