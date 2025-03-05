Urgency on anti-online piracy measures pushed

The Property Office of the Philippines said that due to online piracy, the country has lost $781 million in 2022 and if remained unaddressed, the revenue loss would increase up to $1 billion.

MANILA, Philippines — A consumer group has expressed concern over the inaction on the anti-online piracy bills currently pending in the Senate, which the former said should be an urgent matter as technology evolves over time.

"Nakapanlulumo ang patuloy na pagkakabinbin ng mga panukalang batas sa Senado na may layuning protektahan ang ating mga artista, manlilikha, at mamimili mula sa mga mapanlinlang at ilegal na operasyon sa internet," Bantay Konsyumer, Kalsada, Kuryente (BK3) Convenor Atty. Karry Sison said in a statement.

Two bills — Senate Bill Nos. 2150 and 2385 — have been pending in the Senate. These bills aim at amending the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

Creative industry stakeholders have been calling for the passage of said measures amid the unabated infringement of the intellectual property rights, which had reportedly caused a huge loss in the industry income and government revenues.

"Matagal nang hinihiling ng mga apektadong sektor ang pagpapatupad ng site blocking upang pigilan ang mga website na patuloy na kumikita mula sa ipinagbabawal na distribusyon ng mga pelikula, musika, at iba pang likhang sining," Sison said.

Earlier, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines said that due to online piracy, the country has lost $781 million in 2022 and if remained unaddressed, the revenue loss would increase up to $1 billion.

Aside from revenue loss, the group also raised concerns over digital security threats such as scams and cyberattacks that would continue to increase if the online piracy will remain unaddressed.

"Ngunit hindi lang ito tungkol sa sining at kita. Ang online piracy ay may mas malalim pang epekto — naglalagay ito sa peligro sa ating digital na seguridad," Sison said.

"Maraming Pilipino ang hindi nakakaalam na sa bawat pagbisita nila sa mga website ng piratang nilalaman, ibinubukas nila ang kanilang sarili sa malware, phishing, at iba pang cyber threats na maaaring magdulot ng pagnanakaw ng kanilang personal na impormasyon. Isa itong seryosong banta na hindi maaaring ipagsawalang-bahala."

The group cited that online piracy in Indonesia and South Korea has decreased after these countries implemented policies similar to site blocking bill.