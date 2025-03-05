^

Technology

Urgency on anti-online piracy measures pushed

Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 10:35am
Urgency on anti-online piracy measures pushed
The Property Office of the Philippines said that due to online piracy, the country has lost $781 million in 2022 and if remained unaddressed, the revenue loss would increase up to $1 billion.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — A consumer group has expressed concern over the inaction on the anti-online piracy bills currently pending in the Senate, which the former said should be an urgent matter as technology evolves over time.

"Nakapanlulumo ang patuloy na pagkakabinbin ng mga panukalang batas sa Senado na may layuning protektahan ang ating mga artista, manlilikha, at mamimili mula sa mga mapanlinlang at ilegal na operasyon sa internet," Bantay Konsyumer, Kalsada, Kuryente (BK3) Convenor Atty. Karry Sison said in a statement.

Two bills — Senate Bill Nos. 2150 and 2385 — have been pending in the Senate. These bills aim at amending the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

Creative industry stakeholders have been calling for the passage of said measures amid the unabated infringement of the intellectual property rights, which had reportedly caused a huge loss in the industry income and government revenues.

"Matagal nang hinihiling ng mga apektadong sektor ang pagpapatupad ng site blocking upang pigilan ang mga website na patuloy na kumikita mula sa ipinagbabawal na distribusyon ng mga pelikula, musika, at iba pang likhang sining," Sison said.

Earlier, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines said that due to online piracy, the country has lost $781 million in 2022 and if remained unaddressed, the revenue loss would increase up to $1 billion. 

Aside from revenue loss, the group also raised concerns over digital security threats such as scams and cyberattacks that would continue to increase if the online piracy will remain unaddressed.

"Ngunit hindi lang ito tungkol sa sining at kita. Ang online piracy ay may mas malalim pang epekto — naglalagay ito sa peligro sa ating digital na seguridad," Sison said.

"Maraming Pilipino ang hindi nakakaalam na sa bawat pagbisita nila sa mga website ng piratang nilalaman, ibinubukas nila ang kanilang sarili sa malware, phishing, at iba pang cyber threats na maaaring magdulot ng pagnanakaw ng kanilang personal na impormasyon. Isa itong seryosong banta na hindi maaaring ipagsawalang-bahala." 

The group cited that online piracy in Indonesia and South Korea has decreased after these countries implemented policies similar to site blocking bill.

ONLINE PIRACY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
DeepSeek: Chinese AI firm making waves in Silicon Valley
January 27, 2025 - 7:01pm

DeepSeek: Chinese AI firm making waves in Silicon Valley

By Oliver Hotham | January 27, 2025 - 7:01pm
Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple Store's download charts, stunning...
Technology
fbtw
TikTok shuts down US access as Trump seeks app's reinstatement
January 19, 2025 - 12:39pm

TikTok shuts down US access as Trump seeks app's reinstatement

By Alex Pigman | January 19, 2025 - 12:39pm
TikTok disconnected access to its users in the United States late Saturday shortly before a national ban on the app was to...
Technology
fbtw
US TikTok ban looms as Trump seeks last-ditch solution
January 19, 2025 - 10:05am

US TikTok ban looms as Trump seeks last-ditch solution

By Alex Pigman | January 19, 2025 - 10:05am
TikTok has pledged to "go dark" in the United States on Sunday, threatening access for 170 million app users without 11th-hour...
Technology
fbtw
Political consulting firm launches apps for 2025 polls
January 6, 2025 - 11:05pm

Political consulting firm launches apps for 2025 polls

January 6, 2025 - 11:05pm
PUBLiCUS Asia Inc., a leading Manila-based political consulting firm focusing on the Southeast Asian region, has launched...
Technology
fbtw
GCash equips MSMEs with faster, more secure cashless payment tool with SoundPay
brandSpace
January 6, 2025 - 4:30pm

GCash equips MSMEs with faster, more secure cashless payment tool with SoundPay

January 6, 2025 - 4:30pm
Shoppers and sellers at the Noel Bazaar at the World Trade Center experienced a new level of convenience with SoundPay devices,...
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with