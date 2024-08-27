Watson-Marlow debuts latest chemical metering pump, new solutions at 85th PIChE Convention in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) will be present at the 85th Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers (PIChE) Convention to showcase its cutting-edge solutions and services on Stand C28.

WMFTS, a world leader in peristaltic pump manufacture and associated fluid path technologies, is anticipated to significantly contribute to the chemical engineering industry by providing innovative fluid management solutions that enhance efficiency and safety in chemical processes.

In 2023, the gross value generated from the manufacturing of chemical and chemical products in the Philippines amounted to approximately P461 billion.

One of the notable solutions is the newly launched Qdos H-FLO, which features up to 600 L/h and pressure capability up to seven bar (102 psi). Qdos H-FLO makes chemical dosing simpler and cost-effective and serves a wide variety of applications and industries.

By offering higher flow rates with a variety of pump heads, the Qdos H-FLO high-precision pump offers flexibility to be scalable with a customer’s process, whether it is in water and wastewater treatment, mining and mineral processing, chemical applications in food and beverage or pulp and paper.

Like the rest of the Qdos range of peristaltic pumps, Qdos H-FLO cuts costs through higher precision chemical metering, with an accuracy of ±1% and repeatability of ±0.5% in dosing.

Key challenges faced by companies in the sector include the management of chemical dosing in wastewater treatment, and process integration and intensification for industrial plants.

With Qdos H-FLO, WMFTS offers a solution that supports sustainability goals through accurate, precise dosing to optimize chemical usage. Qdos H-FLO also contributes to the efficient running of industrial plants, enabling both safer operating conditions and increased productivity.

Qdos H-FLO is said to bring benefits to applications including disinfectants, coagulants, flocculants, acids/alkalis, mining reagents and surfactants.

“The Philippines chemical industry is highly diverse and has the potential for significant growth. Industry-government partnerships and regional cooperation can help the Philippines to become a leading chemical exporter. We partner with companies in the sector to help address complex fluid path challenges through our innovative end-to-end solutions and look forward to introducing the new Qdos H-FLO technology at this important event," WMFTS Philippines said in a release.

85th PIChE convention

The 85th PIChE convention to be held in Cebu from September 10 to 13 is a premier event that gathers chemical engineers from various sectors, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy and environmental management.

The convention provides a platform for industry professionals to discuss the latest innovations, challenges, and trends in chemical engineering. Technical sessions and exhibitions are also held for companies to share the latest technologies.

The chemical industry is one of the Philippines' largest manufacturing sectors and supplies products used in many other sectors including agriculture, industrial, electronics, food processing, healthcare, packaging and national defense.

