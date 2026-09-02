Seafood and Fisheries Emerging Technologies Conference slated Sept. 8-10 in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) will showcase Philippine fisheries expertise, digital systems and locally applied technologies at the Seafood and Fisheries Emerging Technologies (SAFET) Conference 2026 from September 8-10 in Cebu.

Co-hosted by DA-BFAR, SAFET 2026 carries the theme, “From Innovation to Implementation: Technology Powering Responsible Fisheries, Markets, and Livelihoods.” The three-day conference will convene more than 300 leaders from government, fisheries and seafood industries, research institutions, technology organizations, civil society, and fishing communities to examine how technology can address practical challenges across the fisheries value chain.

Discussions will center on three themes: Responsible Fisheries and Governance, Market Dynamics and Fair Value, and Livelihoods and Coastal Communities. Each theme focuses on key areas that support improved systems, opportunities, and outcomes for communities and stakeholders.

Local fisheries leaders, together with DA-BFAR officials and technical personnel, will present the country’s experience in translating fisheries technologies and data systems into practical tools for governance, enforcement, traceability and informed decision-making.

During the three-day event, DA-BFAR will share its experience in applying digital technologies to responsible fisheries governance. Highlights include regional discussions on the Port State Measures Agreement and technology-based action against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; demonstrations of the Bureau’s I-FIT GIS and FGIS for risk assessment, resource management, catch documentation, seafood traceability, regulatory compliance, and evidence-based decision-making; and the Philippine Space Agency’s presentation on using Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite data to detect dark vessels.

“As an archipelagic nation, the Philippines has both the responsibility and the opportunity to help shape how technology is used for responsible fisheries. We want our experience, our experts, and our innovations to contribute to solutions that protect our marine resources while sustaining the millions of Filipinos whose lives and livelihoods depend on them,” DA-BFAR National Director Elizer S. Salilig said.

DA-BFAR’s participation in SAFET 2026 also forms part of the Bureau’s contribution to the 2026 Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month, or MANA Mo. This supports greater public understanding of the role of science, technology, responsible governance, and cooperation in protecting the country’s fisheries and aquatic resources.

Through SAFET 2026, DA-BFAR will bring Philippine experience into an international exchange focused on moving fisheries technologies beyond pilot applications. The Bureau aims to support practical and scalable solutions that strengthen governance, conservation, sustainable market, and resilient coastal livelihoods.

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