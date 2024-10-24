The Nautilus at CaSoBe: The voyage begins for luxurious resort living at this iconic beachfront condotel

MANILA, Philippines — The Nautilus, Landco Pacific Corporation’s newly launched 10-story condotel at the 15-hectare Landco BeachTowns, CaSoBe, draws its inspiration from the famous submarine, Nautilus, featured in Jules Verne's classic novel, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

Commanding, like a ship on the shore, the iconic structure of The Nautilus carves the beach skyline as a homage to the legendary Nautilus, captained by the enigmatic Captain Nemo, known for its advanced technology, mysterious allure and exploration of the unknown depths of the ocean.

"This is more than a home—it’s a sanctuary where infinite possibilities are anchored in every sunrise, every sunset and every wave that laps the shore," said Erickson Manzano president and CEO of Landco Pacific Corporation.

Living in this beachfront condotel offers a vibrant lifestyle. Mornings can start with yoga or a cup of favorite brew on the private balcony, where sea views inspire mindfulness. Community ties strengthen through beach potlucks and events, fostering belonging. Residents engage in activities like jogging, beach volleyball and water sports, while creativity thrives in the lively atmosphere. Outdoor spaces are also perfect for unwinding and relishing the stunning sunsets at CaSoBe.

The Nautilus is master-planned by an award-winning international team of designers and thought leaders of sustainable built environments. Its architecture was designed by Pomeroy Studio in Singapore and Visionarch, ranked 57th in the World Architecture 100 in 2024. Its target turnover is in January 2029.

The Nautilus one-bedroom loft

The mixed-use beachfront condotel offers 171 residential units and five commercial units in a 4,614.5 sqm land area. Unit sizes are comprised of: Studio (38.1-39 sqm), One-bedroom (63.1-92.2 sqm), One-bedroom loft (65-79.9 sqm), Two-bedroom (76.4-96.5 sqm), Two-Bedroom Loft (123.4-124.6 sqm) and Three-bedroom (138.2-182.7 sqm). Commercial units range from 45.3 sqm to 235 sqm.

All units have a priceless view of the bay and either facing the CaSoBe development along Miami South Street or Aquaria Water Park; open air private outdoor spaces (balcony); generous floor-to-ceiling height of the general area at approximately 2.80 meters and select energy-efficient appliances in place.

The Nautilus is accessible with vehicular and pedestrian access, pedestrian access from the boardwalk, residential and hotel guests parking area and commercial parking area.

Sustainability meets luxury

The condotel is distinctive for its sustainability features that use: recycled non-potable water for toilet flushing and plant irrigation, water-efficient plumbing fixtures or low flow plumbing fixtures to reduce water consumption, solar panels at the rooftop and parking canopies, double glazed low-E windows for better energy efficiency and reduced solar heat gain and improved sound insulation.

The building incorporates reinforcing bars made from recycled steel, window frames using recycled aluminum, and low carbon footprint cement for masonry works. Its design features natural ventilation with garden courts at the hallways, mandatory use of LED lighting fixtures and use of energy savings appliances for all units, as well as electric vehicle charging stations for its residents and guests.

Like all recent Landco Pacific developments, The Nautilus is registered and proudly pursuing EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification with at least 20% energy savings, water savings and embodied energy in materials.

Condotel rental income opportunities

Landco Lifestyle Ventures (LLV) operates the leisure amenities and extraordinary accommodations in Landco’s BeachTowns situated in Laiya and Calatagan in Batangas and Samal Island, Davao. At CaSoBe, with its team of hospitality experts, LLV shall provide hospitality management services for the rental program of The Nautilus. LLV shall operate the building as a 4-star hotel, focusing on the value appreciation of our clients’ investments.

The Nautilus pool deck

Year-round summer with unique resort amenities

LLV’s alluring accommodations and facilities also enhance the overall experience of guests at CaSoBe, which is recognized as a Highly Commended Best Mixed-Use Development at the prestigious 12th Annual PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

Its dedicated events team ensures that all logistics and personalized touches are managed seamlessly so that clients can focus on their event's objectives. The resort's seaside location serves as an unforgettable backdrop for events, enhancing productivity and recreation.

Offering diverse leisure and hospitality amenities, LLV makes the Landco BeachTowns, attractive beach havens, weekend getaways, work-from-a-resort options and venues for events and conferences in vibrant beach communities.

Crusoe Cabins at CaSoBe, the refitted container vans turned into unconventional accommodations with modern amenities, is recognized as the first EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies)-certified resort in the country.

Other enticing facilities include the pod-like accommodations of the Cocoons with murals of marine life, the newly launched Chairman’s Cabin and lighthouse, Apollo and Cupola; Aquaria Water Park with three-story slides; the 300-capacity the Canopy events space; and Sands and Captain Barbozza restaurant.

The beachfront Chairman’s Cabin has exceptional features curated and customized for Metro Pacific Investments Corporation chairman and CEO and concurrent Landco Pacific chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan. The 300-sqm villa’s common areas and rooms except for the private suite of Pangalinan, is available for guests from Monday to Thursday only.

The CaSoBe Lighthouse standing over five stories high with a 360-degree viewing deck, is the sprawling property’s newest landmark. It serves as a beacon to guide residents, tourists and visitors to CaSoBe as the place they can call home.

For the adventurous travelers, another choice is the Cupola, a one-of-a-kind geodesic and dome-shaped accommodation with its own toilet and bath, and private jacuzzi. Taking glamping up a notch, five units of Cupola are available for a luxurious beach getaway.

The Nautilus Observatory

For the adventurous at The Nautilus

The Nautilus showcases a myriad of facilities for residents, guests and visitors. There are The Captain's Table for lounging and light snacks, The Chamber conference room, The Abyss spa and Nemo's Grove for lush greenery at the ground floor.

On the 10th floor, Nemo's Den and Sanctuary for relaxation and The Engine Room for workouts highlight an impressive view of the seascape and skyline. There's also The Arcade, a billiard hall; Captain's Hideout bar, and Horizon Pool Deck with an infinity pool and double deck that feels like one's at a cruise line on land and Celestial Cuisine for comfort food in a modern Bohemian chic ambiance. A panoramic view of the seascape and sprawling CaSoBe awaits at The Observatory on the 11th level.

Other Condotel amenities include two RFID-enabled scenic passenger elevators plus a service elevator, Concierge for the residents and a separate Concierge for hotel guests, exclusive drop-off bay, 100% standby emergency power, CCTV monitoring for common areas, Wi-Fi provision at selected common areas, linen room per residential floor, and a clinic, to name a few.

For more information about Landco Pacific Corporation and The Nautilus, visit their website or Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Landco Pacific Corporation is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.