LOOK: This sea-inspired residential condominium is rising in San Vicente, Palawan

The infinity pool grants residents a beautiful and unimpeded view of the sea, while also lending a beautiful backdrop at the main driveway of the property.

The 10-story Oceanfront Premier Residences will offer 189 “smart home” units featuring views of the sea and the lush mountains surrounding Megaworld’s 462-hectare Paragua Coastown

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Megaworld has launched another milestone development within Paragua Coastown, its expansive “ecotourism” township in San Vicente, Palawan.

The 10-story Oceanfront Premier Residences will offer 189 “smart home” units in varying types with sizes ranging from Studio with Balcony (32 sqm), Executive Studio (up to 42 sqm), Executive Studio with Balcony (up to 38 sqm), One Bedroom with Balcony (44 sqm), Executive One Bedroom with Balcony (up to 54 sqm), One Bedroom Premier Suite with Balcony (up to 71 sqm), Two Bedroom (64 sqm), Two Bedroom with Balcony (up to 71 sqm) and Two Bedroom Premier Suite with Balcony (up to 105.5 sqm).

“Our first-ever residential condominium development will rise just a minute’s walk away from both the beach and the soon-to-rise Savoy Palawan. Future residents will be able to truly enjoy a luxurious resort lifestyle at Oceanfront Premier Residences and marvel at the beauty of the surrounding landscape since Paragua Coastown lies in between the pristine beach and the mountains.

“What’s more, families will also enjoy our new unit varieties—our One Bedroom and Two Bedroom Premier Suites—which come with several features specifically designed to give active adults the freedom and ease of movement throughout their space,” JR Abustan, head of sales and marketing, Megaworld Palawan, says.

Generous wood finishes complement the lush surroundings of the property, giving it a truly luxurious tropical ambience.

Smart features in a beachside address

All units at Oceanfront Premier Residences will feature wireless smart home systems.

The system can be accessed remotely using a dedicated phone app, which allows residents to enjoy the ease and convenience of controlling a variety of features inside their units, including lighting fixtures and other smart appliances in the living, kitchen, dining areas and the bedroom.

Architecture inspired by its rich, beautiful landscape

The tower’s facade features a modern contemporary design inspired by the waves of the ocean, as seen through layered precast elements that give the impression of movement and fluidity. Earth and water tones complement the green planters on the podium, which allows the facade to blend more seamlessly with its tropical surroundings.

Aside from drawing inspiration from the movement of the water in the sea, the façade of Oceanfront Premier Residences also reflects the focus of Paragua Coastown towards sustainability.

Enveloping the entire structure at the podium level are gradient, turquoise-colored vertical slats that mirror the pristine waters of Palawan.

Retail areas will also be accessible to future residents at the ground level. The third-floor central amenity area, meanwhile, is highlighted by an infinity pool, which comes with a layered cascading water feature, and faces the vast Pagdanan Bay. This can also be seen at the facade and lends an even more charming character to the look of the entire development.

Also hosted on the third floor are other amenities, which include a kiddie pool, in-pool lounge and pool deck, reading nook and meditation area and outdoor lounges. Other amenities that future residents can enjoy include a function room, fitness center with yoga area, co-working space, game room and daycare. Residents will also be able to enjoy Wi-Fi access throughout the entire amenity area.

Future residents of Oceanfront Premier Residences will be delighted to enjoy the expansive co-working space as they balance work and leisure at their own pace.

A variety of green and sustainability features will also be integrated into Oceanfront Premier Residences. These include low flow rate fixtures at toilet and kitchen areas to promote water conservation, occupancy sensors in hallways and parking floors that help conserve energy, equipment and air-conditioning units with high energy-efficiency rating, rainwater harvesting system and its own materials recovery facility.

About 52% of the 83-hectare area currently being developed inside Paragua Coastown is dedicated to nature-reserved and open areas.

Oceanfront Premier Residences is scheduled for completion by 2028.

In 2021, Megaworld launched the master-planned Mercato Shophouse District and Porto Hotel District that are both set to be strategically located in Kemdeng with its own beachline. Interconnected with each other, the two districts will provide convenient walkability through expansive sidewalks and bridges that will lead residents and guests to surrounding landscaped parks and gardens, an esplanade along the creek, and an upcoming Mangrove Reserve Park.

Just recently, Megaworld also launched the 10-story Savoy Palawan, which offers 306 guest rooms. It is the company’s first hotel in Palawan and the fourth property under the Savoy Hotel portfolio being managed and operated by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts.

Aside from these features, Paragua Coastown will also be highlighted by health and wellness sanctuaries, cultural center, educational institutions, as well as more residential developments such as private villas, serviced apartments and themed residential villages.

The town of San Vicente is known to have the longest white-sand beach in the Philippines, and the second longest beach in Southeast Asia, which is called the Long Beach, covering almost 15-kilometers of coastline—three times longer than Boracay’s White Beach.

Oceanfront Premier Residences is the latest residential condominium development offering in Palawan from Megaworld, the only Philippine real estate development company to earn a Hall of Fame distinction as Best Developer after winning the Outstanding Developer Award at the Property and Real Estate Excellence Award by FIABCI Philippines for three straight years (2015, 2016 and 2017).

The company was also named the Best Developer at the prestigious Philippines Property Awards by PropertyGuru for three consecutive years (2016, 2017 and 2018).—ERIC BECO