Sunland Development Corporation continues to expand with Manila groundbreaking

Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 4:53pm
Sunland Development Corporation continues to expand with Manila groundbreaking
(From left) Kristoffer Khonghun, Michael Cordova, Richard Lim, Anson Tan, Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna, Lam How Din, Manila City Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Aida Tan, Sandra Tan, Dola, Isabelle Lim and Kevin Richard Lim
MANILA, Philippines — Sunland Development Corporation (SDC) under Sun Group of Companies led by President and CEO Richard Lim broke ground to formally start the construction of its new office building last July 12.

The building, located at P. Casal St. Quiapo, Manila, will include a warehouse as well as a leasable space of 34,000sqm.

The groundbreaking event was attended by President and CEO Richard Lim, Vice President Kevin Lim and COO Simon Tan of Sun Group of Companies.

The growth of e-commerce is one of the reasons behind property expansion, hence the concept of building offices with warehouse spaces.

The construction and development will be led by SDC, a real estate company engaged in improving and developing properties nationwide.

To date, SDC has constructed a total of 183,240sqm of leasable properties dedicated to office, warehouse and commercial use. Due to rising demand, 95% of the properties were already occupied as of December 2021.

“Following the demand of properties under Sunland Development Corporation, we decided to expand our real estate business to 500,000sqm to be completed within the next three to five years. As businesses grow in the Philippines, we realized we want to build more commercial offices and warehouses to serve clients, including mid- to high-scale businesses,” Lim said.

The said expansions are set to rise in Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan and Laguna where shopping malls and BPO firms are currently expanding their operations due to favorable market conditions.

Aside from developing properties, SDC is also involved in buying and selling properties.

