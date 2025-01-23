City of Dreams Manila bags prestigious accolades in 2024 World Travel Awards and World Culinary Awards

MANILA, Philippines — City of Dreams Manila received prestigious recognitions at the 2024 World Travel Awards (WTA) and World Culinary Awards, distinguishing the resort for its exceptional brand of hospitality, gaming and dining.

“We are honored to receive these awards, which recognize our team’s dedication and passion to provide our guests exemplary hospitality, dining and gaming experiences, giving more impetus to our commitment to be the best that we can be as we mark our tenth anniversary this year,” says City of Dreams Manila property president Geoff Andres.

World Travel Awards as Leading Casino Resort

The integrated resort is honored for the fifth consecutive year since 2020 with the World’s Leading Casino Resort award at WTA’s Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2024 held in Madeira, Portugal.

The gala, which marks the culmination of WTA’s 2024 Grand Tour, gathered the WTA regional winners to vie for the World category titles, the highest accolades in the WTA program.

City of Dreams Manila was also named as Asia’s Leading Casino Resort for the fourth time (2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024) at the 31st WTA Asia and Oceania Gala Ceremony which was held in the country for the first time at the resort’s Grand Ballroom in September.

It was jointly hosted by the WTA, the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Promotions Board. The well-attended red-carpet event gathered global tourism executives, influential decision-makers, renowned travel experts and prominent figures in the local industry.

The resort is also a recipient of the WTA Leading Fully Integrated Resort in 2023 and thrice as Asia’s Leading Fully Integrated Resort (2019, 2021, 2023).

The annual WTA was established in 1993 and aims to celebrate and acknowledge excellence in all key sectors of travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

World Culinary Awards

Crystal Dragon earns another recognition as the Philippines’ Best Hotel Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards 2024.

City of Dreams Manila also won big at the 5th World Culinary Awards at ceremonies held at Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, UAE.

The integrated resort’s two signature restaurants Nobu Manila and Crystal Dragon were named Philippines’ Best Restaurant, and Philippines’ Best Hotel Restaurant, respectively. Nobu Manila and Crystal Dragon are also the only Philippine restaurants nominated for Asia’s Best Restaurant and Asia’s Best Hotel Restaurant categories.

Recognized by the World Culinary Award 2024 as Philippines Best Restaurant, Nobu Manila raises the bar in the country’s vibrant culinary scene.

A sister event of WTA, the World Culinary Awards, is a global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the culinary industry. The awardees included establishments in Europe, USA, the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by City of Dreams Manila. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.