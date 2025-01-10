Cebuana Lhuillier ventures into future of payments at Plan B Forum in Switzerland

Cebuana Lhuillier, the Philippines’ leading microfinance institution, is stepping into the future of payments by exploring innovative blockchain solutions. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to financial inclusion and its strategic move toward adopting digital technologies.

Senior executive vice president Philippe Andre Lhuillier attended the prestigious Plan B Forum in Lugano, Switzerland, where financial leaders and innovators gathered to discuss the next evolution in payments, blockchain and digital finance.

A global stage for financial innovation

The Plan B Forum serves as a vital platform for thought leaders to explore the future of blockchain and digital currencies in the global economy. With a focus on the growing impact of decentralized finance (DeFi), stablecoins and digital currencies, the forum highlights how emerging technologies are reshaping the landscape of financial services. Cebuana Lhuillier’s participation signifies its drive to stay ahead of technological advancements that can reshape and bridge TradFi and DeFi in the Philippines.

The event was attended by some of the prominent names in the digital currency space, demonstrating Cebuana’s commitment to industry and reinforcing its role in shaping the crypto landscape.

Championing financial inclusion in the digital space

Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, highlighted the company’s growing focus on digital transformation.

“As Cebuana Lhuillier continues to expand in the digital space, it aims to enhance payment services by adopting stablecoins and partnering with innovative digital solutions companies. These technologies promise faster, more affordable and secure transactions for Filipinos, offering a modern way to manage payments with greater transparency and ease.”

Following this, Cebuana Lhuillier senior executive vice president Philippe Andre Lhuillier added, “Blockchain technology and digital currencies are not just tools for innovation; they are vehicles for empowerment. By leveraging these technologies, we can democratize access to financial services, enabling Filipinos from all walks of life to participate in a global digital economy.”

This move reflects Cebuana Lhuillier’s commitment to providing reliable financial services that cater to the evolving needs of its customers across the country.

In representing Cebuana Lhuillier at the forum, Philippe Andre Lhuillier emphasized the importance of financial inclusion in the digital age. In an era where internet access and digital infrastructure are rapidly expanding, especially with advancements in web3 technologies, it set the stage that highlighted the importance of emerging payments in the web3 space and the role of Cebuana Lhuillier in bridging this technology with traditional finance.

Cebuana Lhuillier’s participation at the forum reinforces its commitment to financial inclusion. By incorporating digital wallets, blockchain technology, and digital currencies, the company aims to expand access to financial services, beyond traditional finance.

Lhuillier remarked: “With the evolution of financial landscapes, Cebuana Lhuillier is positioning itself at the forefront of digital transformation in the Philippines. By attending the Plan B Forum, the company is not only seeking to learn from global leaders but is also reaffirming its role as a key player in the future of payments and financial inclusion. Philippe Andre Lhuillier’s participation marks a critical step toward realizing Cebuana Lhuillier’s vision of becoming a fully integrated financial service provider that leverages cutting-edge technology.”

As blockchain and digital cryptocurrency technologies continue to grow, Cebuana Lhuillier is well-positioned to lead the way in providing innovative financial services.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Cebuana Lhuiller. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom