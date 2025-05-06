Oriental Tin Can celebrates legacy of quality, innovation and industry leadership on 70th anniversary

Felimon Dexter Chua, COO, president and general manager, and Ramon Chua, chairman and CEO, leads Oriental Tin Can to achieve numerous awards including the Quality Choice Prize 2022 in Barcelona, Spain and the Best Quality Leadership Award 2024 in Brussels, Belgium.

MANILA, Philippines — Oriental Tin Can (OTC), a pioneering leader in the metal packaging industry, proudly marks its 70th anniversary this year, celebrating over seven decades of excellence in producing quality tin cans.

Founded by Chua Tee in 1954, OTC has grown into an industrial name, supplying the majority of the country’s food canneries across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Ramon Chua, the company remains at the forefront of innovation, setting new industry standards with cutting-edge technology.

“We are deeply grateful of how far we have come, from our humble beginnings in the 1950s to becoming the market leader in the metal packaging industry in the Philippines,” Chua said. “Our journey has been driven by a dedication to quality, a commitment to innovation, and a family legacy that continues to shape our success.”

OTC’s story began with Tee’s vision that “quality no matter what product you make will be the key to success.”

This guiding principle remains the cornerstone of the company’s philosophy, passed down through three generations.

Today, the company is led by Ramon Chua, while his son, Felimon Dexter Chua, serves as president and general manager, continuing the family tradition of excellence.

Ivee Lynn Chua, chief financial officer and executive vice president for Finance, ensures that OTC remains financially stable and poised for continued growth.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we look forward to an even brighter future. We will continue to honor our tradition of excellence, delivering the highest quality products to our clients,” Felimon Dexter expressed.

Milestones and expansion

One of the defining moments in OTC’s history came in 1954, when Chua Tee spearheaded the company’s move from its original location in Caloocan City to a larger facility, enabling the company to expand its production capabilities.

In the years that followed, OTC became the first company in the Philippines to install its own Coil Cutting Lines, further cementing its role as an industry innovator.

The company’s investment in cutting-edge technology has led to the development of several game-changing products, including Computerized Numerical Control machinery used in the development of two-piece cans, a feat that earned OTC multiple international awards.

The company is set to introduce its own Easy-Open Can Lids, further advancing its product line and reinforcing its commitment to innovation.

Commitment to quality and global standards

Photo Release riental Tin Can executives and management team take pride in their award-winning tin cans.

As a Filipino company with a strong global outlook, OTC has always prioritized quality control, ensuring that every product meets the highest international standards.

It operates with rigorous codes of practice and complies with all relevant legal requirements, offering products that are globally recognized for their excellence.

OTC’s flagship product, the two-piece tin can, is crafted with meticulous attention to detail. From pre-fabrication consultation to the design process, the company works closely with clients to tailor each can to their specific needs and goals.

Clients are assured that only the highest quality raw materials are used, and every product is manufactured using state-of-the-art machinery across four strategically placed plants.

This nationwide presence ensures that OTC’s products reach customers promptly and efficiently.

Looking ahead, the Chua family remains committed to maintaining OTC’s legacy of exceptional quality and innovation. The next generation continues to drive the company’s expansion and growth, ensuring that OTC will remain a leader in the industry for years to come.

Editor’s Note: This press release is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



