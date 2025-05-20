Cignal 'Super' app launchedÂ 

Cignal 'Super' app launched

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal has launched its “Super” app, a first-of-its kind “streaming aggregator” in the country, as part of the company’s bid to advance digital entertainment.

In a news release, Cignal said the app should serve as a unified platform for various multimedia content. This includes movies, series, live TV, sports, documentaries, lifestyle content and more.

“All in one app, with just one subscription, one login, and one easy-to-use service,” the company said.

Cignal Super, the company added, has been designed to cater to the Filipinos’ dynamic digital lifestyle. Through it, there is no need to switch apps or cycle through various subscriptions to consume content from multiple streaming services.

“Subscribers can instantly explore an exciting mix of content from blockbuster movies and groundbreaking series like HBO Originals The White Lotus, The Last of Us and House of the Dragon, beloved brands including Friends, DC and Harry Potter, real-life stories and more with Max, the premier streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery,” it added.

Subscribers can also access Lionsgate Play’s blockbusters movies and series such as John Wick franchise and Paris Has Fallen series, as well as the best of premium Asian entertainment from Viu, from favorite Korean dramas like True Beauty to upcoming hot Korean variety shows like World of Street Woman Fighter.

Addtionally, users can also browse through 100 live TV channels from Cignal Play, live sports from Pilipinas Live, engaging documentaries from Curiosity Stream, pop culture picks from Fuse+, and feel-good favorites from Hallmark+.

The service comes in two flexible plans: The Premium Plus (P799/month) unlocks access to all streaming services on the platform, while the Premium Plan (P499/month) includes a curated lineup — for those who want variety at great value.

As a special intro price offer, new users can enjoy Premium Plus for just P399/month and Premium for only P249/month until May 31, 2025.

“We are extremely excited to introduce Cignal Super, the first and only streaming aggregator in the Philippines,” said Gerard Milan, chief revenue officer of Cignal.

“Our technology partner, Tata Play, has had many years of success with this model. We’re thrilled to now bring the same world-class experience to Filipinos. With over 70 million smartphone users in the country, Cignal Super is set to become the go-to destination for exciting, convenient and accessible entertainment — wherever they are,” he added.

Cignal Super is now available for download in the Google Play and App store. Subscriptions can also be made through the official website at cignalsuper.com.