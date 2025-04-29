Aboitiz Equity Ventures allocates P105 billion capex for 2025 growth

MANILA, Philippines — Following the recent Annual Stakeholders Meetings of Aboitiz Group, Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) is making a significant move toward the future with a P105 billion capital expenditure (capex) plan for 2025.

This marks a 37% increase from the previous year and underscores AEV’s unwavering commitment to driving economic growth, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable development across various industries in the Philippines.

A substantial portion of the budget—P78 billion—will be allocated to the Power segment, reinforcing AboitizPower’s drive to expand its renewable energy pipeline. This aligns with the company’s long-term vision of accelerating the country’s transition to clean and sustainable energy sources.

The Infrastructure segment follows with a P16 billion allocation, funding major projects such as the expansion of Aboitiz InfraCapital’s Economic Estates and ongoing telecommunications tower acquisitions. These investments aim to bolster industrial growth, improve connectivity and create more opportunities for businesses and communities.

The remaining budget will support key initiatives across the Group, including enhancements to UnionBank’s digital infrastructure to strengthen financial inclusion and banking efficiency.

The Food segment will also see investments in refurbishing swine farms and developing greenfield R&D farms to drive innovation and ensure food security. Additionally, a portion of the capex will be used for business maintenance and operational improvements across various sectors.

“This capex investment reflects our strong confidence in the Philippine economy and our unwavering commitment to nation-building,” said Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz. “By strategically allocating resources to energy, infrastructure, financial services and food security, we are laying the foundation for sustainable progress and long-term value creation.”

As AEV looks ahead to 2025, its aggressive investment strategy reinforces its role as a key driver of the country’s economic transformation, ensuring that industries, businesses and communities continue to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Editor’s Note: This press release for Aboitiz Equity Ventures is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.