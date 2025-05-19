Malaysiaâ€™s first pavilion at PhilSME 2025 highlights growing trade partnership with Philippines

Malaysia’s first pavilion at PhilSME 2025 highlights growing trade partnership with Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Ten Malaysian companies from high-potential sectors—including halal-certified food and beverages, as well as digital solutions—participated in the Malaysia Pavilion during the recently held Philippine SME (PhilSME) Expo 2025 last May 9 to10.

The pavilion by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the national trade promotion agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), was launched by the Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines, Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino.

According to Intan Zalani, who is heading MATRADE Manila, “We believe that closer collaboration between Malaysian and Filipino enterprises will unlock new business opportunities, drive market expansion, and enhance supply chain integration across ASEAN.”

The Malaysian exihibitors who participated in the expo were from diverse sectors including Auto Count Sdn Bhd, Nims Adeliciousz Sdn Bhd, Coherentplus Sdn Bhd, Phitomas Sdn Bhd and Visual Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd.

Among the highlights of the Malaysia Pavilion included business matching sessions with Philippine counterparts; live product and technology demonstrations, as well as panellist session which featured Malaysian companies who are looking to expand into the Philippines.

Photo Release H.E. Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines

The Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines who gave his keynote speech during the launching of PhilSME Expo said that this is the first time that Malaysia is participating as a country pavilion in this event.

"ASEAN as a region holds tremendous potential. With a combined GDP of USD 3.8 trillion and a population exceeding 660 million, ASEAN is the fifth-largest economy in the world. By 2030, ASEAN is setting its sights on becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy, as the region strengthens trade, investment and economic partnerships amid intensifying global competition. With Malaysia being the Chair of ASEAN this year, we are committed in strengthening economic integration, supporting digital transformation and driving inclusive growth, particularly by empowering MSMEs," the ambassador expressed.

From January to December 2024, total trade between Malaysia and the Philippines were valued at $8.35 billion increased by 5.5% compared to the previous year. Exports from Malaysia to the Philippines increased by 5% to $6.08 billion, while imports from the Philippines also increased by 6.8% to $2.27 billion.

Photo Release From left: Mr Norjufri Nizar Edrus - Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Malaysia, Ms Intan Zalani - Trade Commissioner, MATRADE Manila, H.E. Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino - Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines, Mr Hans How - President, Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI)

Philippines companies who are looking to source for Malaysian products and services can connect with MATRADE Manila at [email protected] to receive the latest market updates and information on business opportunities.

