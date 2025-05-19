^

Business As Usual

Malaysia’s first pavilion at PhilSME 2025 highlights growing trade partnership with Philippines

Philstar.com
May 19, 2025 | 10:06am
Malaysiaâ€™s first pavilion at PhilSME 2025 highlights growing trade partnership with Philippines
Intan Zalani, trade commissioner, MATRADE Manila
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Ten Malaysian companies from high-potential sectors—including halal-certified food and beverages, as well as digital solutions—participated in the Malaysia Pavilion during the recently held Philippine SME (PhilSME) Expo 2025 last May 9 to10. 

The pavilion by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the national trade promotion agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), was launched by the Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines, Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino.

According to Intan Zalani, who is heading MATRADE Manila, “We believe that closer collaboration between Malaysian and Filipino enterprises will unlock new business opportunities, drive market expansion, and enhance supply chain integration across ASEAN.”

The Malaysian exihibitors who participated in the expo were from diverse sectors including Auto Count Sdn Bhd, Nims Adeliciousz Sdn Bhd, Coherentplus Sdn Bhd, Phitomas Sdn Bhd and Visual Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd. 

Among the highlights of the Malaysia Pavilion included business matching sessions with Philippine counterparts; live product and technology demonstrations, as well as panellist session which featured Malaysian companies who are looking to expand into the Philippines. 

H.E. Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines
Photo Release

The Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines who gave his keynote speech during the launching of PhilSME Expo said that this is the first time that Malaysia is participating as a country pavilion in this event.

"ASEAN as a region holds tremendous potential. With a combined GDP of USD 3.8 trillion and a population exceeding 660 million, ASEAN is the fifth-largest economy in the world. By 2030, ASEAN is setting its sights on becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy, as the region strengthens trade, investment and economic partnerships amid intensifying global competition. With Malaysia being the Chair of ASEAN this year, we are committed in strengthening economic integration, supporting digital transformation and driving inclusive growth, particularly by empowering MSMEs," the ambassador expressed.

From January to December 2024, total trade between Malaysia and the Philippines were valued at $8.35 billion increased by 5.5% compared to the previous year. Exports from Malaysia to the Philippines increased by 5% to $6.08 billion, while imports from the Philippines also increased by 6.8% to $2.27 billion.

From left: Mr Norjufri Nizar Edrus - Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Malaysia, Ms Intan Zalani - Trade Commissioner, MATRADE Manila, H.E. Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino - Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines, Mr Hans How - President, Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI)
Photo Release

 

Philippines companies who are looking to source for Malaysian products and services can connect with MATRADE Manila at [email protected] to receive the latest market updates and information on business opportunities.

Editor’s Note: This press release is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

MALAYSIA
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Singlife Philippines and Share Treats partner to bring financial protection into everyday gifting
brandSpace
April 28, 2025 - 2:47pm

Singlife Philippines and Share Treats partner to bring financial protection into everyday gifting

April 28, 2025 - 2:47pm
Singlife Philippines, the country’s leading digital life insurer, has partnered with digital gifting platform Share...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Filipina tech leaders represent Philippines at 2025 Mobile World Congress
brandSpace
April 28, 2025 - 12:50pm

Filipina tech leaders represent Philippines at 2025 Mobile World Congress

April 28, 2025 - 12:50pm
They shared perspectives on financial inclusion in the Philippines.
Business As Usual
fbtw
PetroGreen to provide green jobs in Isabela, trains new batch of solar installers
brandSpace
April 11, 2025 - 1:50pm

PetroGreen to provide green jobs in Isabela, trains new batch of solar installers

April 11, 2025 - 1:50pm
The construction of its 40MWDC Limbauan Solar Power Project is expected to provide 500 to 600 jobs. 
Business As Usual
fbtw
SM Investments: Fostering confidence in the Philippine Stock Market
April 11, 2025 - 12:00pm

SM Investments: Fostering confidence in the Philippine Stock Market

By Iris Gonzales | April 11, 2025 - 12:00pm
SM has been a pillar of strength and stability in the Philippine stock market, embodying a commitment to growth, governance...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Strength in leadership: The women of Global Dominion
brandSpace
March 26, 2025 - 10:50am

Strength in leadership: The women of Global Dominion

March 26, 2025 - 10:50am
March marks International Women’s Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the remarkable contributions of women across...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Landmark signing event marks Emapta&rsquo;s expansion at PNB Makati Center
brandSpace
March 26, 2025 - 10:00am

Landmark signing event marks Emapta’s expansion at PNB Makati Center

March 26, 2025 - 10:00am
Global outsourcing leader Emapta is further growing its footprint in the Philippines with the addition of a new office space...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with