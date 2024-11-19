^

Business As Usual

Emothion is now exclusively available through Asiaprime Philippines

The Philippine Star
November 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Emothion is now exclusively available through Asiaprime Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Asiaprime Philippines Corp. (APPC) and Gnosis Advanced Biotech, a division of the Lesaffre Group, are excited to announce an exclusive partnership to introduce Emothion to the Philippine market. This innovative skin health product, known for its remarkable ability to increase glutathione levels, is poised to transform the beauty and wellness industry.

The strong partnership between Asiaprime, a key player in manufacturing and packaging services for fast-moving consumer goods, is utilizing its knowledge of the Philippine market through a collaboration with Gnosis. Gnosis is a cutting-edge biotechnology firm that focuses on active ingredients, nutritional yeasts, probiotics, and prebiotics, contributing advanced research and development expertise to this venture.

Together, these two organizations have created a remarkable synergy to place Emothion at the leading edge of the Philippine market. This alliance signifies an important development in the beauty and wellness sector in the Philippines. With Emotion, consumers can now enjoy the powerful benefits of glutathione in a more effective and efficient manner.

The future of skin health in the Philippines looks more promising than ever.

For additional information, please visit https://asiaprimephilscorp.com.ph/

BUSINESS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Global Dominion dominates as loans released in a month reach P1 billion
brandSpace
14 days ago

Global Dominion dominates as loans released in a month reach P1 billion

14 days ago
This lending company, which started in 2003, appears to be unstoppable from making it to the top among other industry pl...
Business As Usual
fbtw
&ldquo;Wag Magpaloko!&rdquo; financing companies remind the public
brandSpace
October 16, 2024 - 4:00pm

“Wag Magpaloko!” financing companies remind the public

By Aian Guanzon | October 16, 2024 - 4:00pm
The common malicious scheme starts with someone pretending to be a representative of a lending or financing company and encouraging...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Filinvest Group unlocks new growth paths in key sectors
brandSpace
October 1, 2024 - 9:00am

Filinvest Group unlocks new growth paths in key sectors

October 1, 2024 - 9:00am
Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC) is picking up the pace toward becoming one of the fastest-growing conglomerates in...
Business As Usual
fbtw
M Lhuillier, AUB forge strategic partnership to enhance financial services
September 27, 2024 - 4:00pm

M Lhuillier, AUB forge strategic partnership to enhance financial services

September 27, 2024 - 4:00pm
Remittance and financial services company M Lhuillier has announced a new partnership with Asia United Bank (AUB), which aims...
Business As Usual
fbtw
RCBC elevates digital transformation with Versa Secure SD-WAN
brandSpace
September 12, 2024 - 2:10pm

RCBC elevates digital transformation with Versa Secure SD-WAN

September 12, 2024 - 2:10pm
ICT distributor VSTECS Phils. Inc. is proud to announce the successful deployment of Versa Secure SD-WAN for RCBC, one of...
Business As Usual
fbtw
SCG reports P5.856B H1 net profit, focuses on navigating economic challenges
September 1, 2024 - 12:00am

SCG reports P5.856B H1 net profit, focuses on navigating economic challenges

September 1, 2024 - 12:00am
SCG recently announced its operating results for Q2/2024, reporting a surge in its second-quarter profit, buoyed by economic...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with