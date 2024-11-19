Emothion is now exclusively available through Asiaprime Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Asiaprime Philippines Corp. (APPC) and Gnosis Advanced Biotech, a division of the Lesaffre Group, are excited to announce an exclusive partnership to introduce Emothion to the Philippine market. This innovative skin health product, known for its remarkable ability to increase glutathione levels, is poised to transform the beauty and wellness industry.

The strong partnership between Asiaprime, a key player in manufacturing and packaging services for fast-moving consumer goods, is utilizing its knowledge of the Philippine market through a collaboration with Gnosis. Gnosis is a cutting-edge biotechnology firm that focuses on active ingredients, nutritional yeasts, probiotics, and prebiotics, contributing advanced research and development expertise to this venture.

Together, these two organizations have created a remarkable synergy to place Emothion at the leading edge of the Philippine market. This alliance signifies an important development in the beauty and wellness sector in the Philippines. With Emotion, consumers can now enjoy the powerful benefits of glutathione in a more effective and efficient manner.

The future of skin health in the Philippines looks more promising than ever.

For additional information, please visit https://asiaprimephilscorp.com.ph/