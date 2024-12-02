BEVi Asia Pacific Wins Big at Asian Export Awards 2024

BEVi Asia Pacific Management president and CEO Jazz Burila receives the Philippines Market Development of the Year award in the Personal Care Category at the Asian Export Awards 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — BEVi Asia Pacific has been recognized as a trailblazer in the personal care industry, securing the Philippines Market Development of the Year award in the Personal Care Category at the Asian Export Awards 2024.

This accolade underscores the company’s pivotal role in driving the growth of the Asian export economy by establishing itself as a leading name in the beauty and personal care category across domestic and international markets.

BEVi Asia Pacific Management, helmed by president and CEO, Jazz Burila, received the award at a ceremony held at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on November 19. The event was attended by businesses and industry leaders from different parts of Asia.

“Winning the Philippines Market Development of the Year for Personal Care Award is not just an accomplishment for BEVi Asia Pacific; it is a powerful validation of our commitment to innovation, market expansion, and, most importantly, making a meaningful impact on the lives of our consumers,” Burila said.

“Looking ahead, this recognition motivates us to continue evolving and growing, shaping a future where our innovations empower lives, inspire positive change, and make a lasting impact in as many parts of the world as we can reach,” she added.

At the heart of BEVi Asia Pacific’s success is Kojiesan, its flagship product and the first kojic acid soap in the Philippines. By introducing the skin-brightening benefits of kojic acid to a market previously unfamiliar with such formulations, Kojiesan quickly captured the attention of Filipino consumers.

Propelled by an extensive distribution network, Kojiesan’s powerful formula swiftly gained national popularity, building a strong consumer following and cementing the company’s reputation as a leader in personal care innovation.

Kojiesan’s success story didn’t stop at the local level. The product sparked global interest, prompting BEVi Asia Pacific to forge strategic distribution alliances to meet the growing international demand. These partnerships have enabled the company to establish a strong global presence while adapting its products to suit diverse cultural and economic landscapes.

A key factor behind BEVi Asia Pacific’s export success is its ability to tailor its brand message to resonate with international audiences without compromising the brand’s core identity. This approach has been an important component of the company’s global growth strategy.

In a world where consumer preferences and cultural nuances vary significantly, BEVi Asia Pacific’s success lies in its skill to stay true to its roots whilst speaking the language of diverse consumers.

Founded in 2006, BEVi Asia Pacific has penetrated multiple international markets and has established a prominent presence in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States, among others.

While Kojiesan started as a lightening product, BEVi Asia Pacific has diversified into categories such as anti-ageing, anti-acne, men’s grooming, sun protection, hygiene, aromatherapy, as well as health and wellness. This diversification reflects BEVi’s adaptability to meet evolving consumer needs.

Winning the Asian Export Award serves as a testament to BEVi Asia Pacific’s commitment to product innovation and market expansion. The award not only recognizes the company’s achievements but also reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and consumer impact.

“We are truly honored by this recognition,” Burila said. “This award affirms our dedication to building phenomenal brands and making them accessible to consumers worldwide. It inspires us to keep innovating and expanding our reach to positively impact lives globally.”

As BEVi Asia Pacific navigates the complexities of a constantly shifting global market, its commitment to adaptation and fulfilling consumer needs is poised to drive it toward even greater success.

Now in its seventh year, the Asian Export Awards celebrate excellence among Asian exporters, highlighting businesses that contribute significantly to economic growth and innovation. It celebrates export excellence and honors businesses that have significantly contributed to the economic growth of the region.

The award positions BEVi Asia Pacific as a proud representative of the Philippines on the global stage. Its significance goes beyond corporate prestige to a source of pride for Filipinos. As a homegrown brand, Kojiesan’s international reach underscores the global impact of Filipino innovation and excellence.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by BEVi. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.