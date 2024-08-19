UP alumnus Robert Jordan Jr. triumphs through commitment and perseverance

Global Dominion CEO Robert Jordan Jr. is this year's University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) Distinguished Alumni Awardee in Social Entrepreneurship and Banking.

MANILA, Philippines — After getting recognized by CEO Insights Asia as one of the top University of the Philippines (UP) alumni leaders, Robert Jordan Jr. was handed the University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) Distinguished Alumni Award in Social Entrepreneurship and Banking.

Jordan’s high regard for the welfare of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) surfaced during his interview with CEO Insights Asia team. He shared that the focus of Global Dominion has been the SMEs and economic growth.

Jordan has been the chief executive officer of Global Dominion since the company’s humble beginnings in 2003. He said being able to conquer the industry through its first five years gave him confidence about the organization’s bright future.

In another interview for an episode of Global Dominion’s Ka-partner Podcast, Jordan shared that he found the best partner in Ruben Lugtu II when they founded Global Dominion.

While others thought his proposal as being unlikely to materialize and thrive, one person was all ears. Lugtu’s trust in his vision and comprehensive proposal, topped with his care for the SMEs challenged in getting sufficient access to credit, fueled the establishment of many financing companies in the country, including Global Dominion.

Lugtu is the chairman of Global Dominion and the group of companies it belongs to.

“It wasn’t easy putting it up [Global Dominion] and it wasn’t any easier expanding it. But I am extremely proud of how it has grown and how I know it will further expand across the entire nation,” Jordan answered when asked about his thoughts about Global Dominion’s growth through recent years.

The company currently has 116 branches in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, and it is expected to open more before 2024 ends.

Jordan also boasted about the company’s care for its customers and its non-performing loans ratio (NPL) which is maintained below 1%.

When asked about the ingredients to his success as a CEO, he gave transparency and attracting top talents as key. “It is important for a leader to be transparent to all stakeholders. When there’s a foreseeable problem, I make sure that they know about it and that they’re informed of the action plans for it,” said Jordan.

“Identifying the right people for the jobs and developing them along the way is another crucial part of growing a business. I couldn’t have done all these alone,” Jordan added. He works closely with Global Dominion’s president and managing director Patricia Poco-Palacios.

“I believe these recognitions are not only for the work we have done but also for the reasons we have been doing them,” uttered Jordan. “I thank all our stakeholders who continue to believe in me and trust the vision of an economy that’s developing at a faster rate for the generations to come,” he added.

He invited everyone to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and invest in the future of the country’s economy.

For him, his next-level entrepreneurial journey has just begun. He has more than 30 companies to continuously grow and expand, and many more people to train and develop.

Global Dominion offers vehicle mortgage loan, car and truck financing, doctors’ loan, real estate mortgage loan and real estate financing to individuals and SMEs. Its purpose is to ignite and accelerate the growth of people and organizations to transform lives for the better.

