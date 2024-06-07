^

Biz Memos

Arthaland Corporation's annual stockholders' meeting slated June 28

The Philippine Star
June 7, 2024 | 9:00am
Arthaland Corporation: Annual Stockholders' Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting of Arthaland Corporation will be held on June 28, 2024, Friday, 9 a.m. at Sapphire Room, 8/F Arthaland Century Pacific Tower, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Attendees who may want to attend through remote communication and participate 
during the meeting must register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yQNoVUVTRwGLyYdhNp5YUg.

Please see below notice:

vuukle comment

ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

ARTHALAND CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Fintech provides Filipinos with glimpse of innovations in online financing and lending forum
brandSpace
6 days ago

Fintech provides Filipinos with glimpse of innovations in online financing and lending forum

6 days ago
How is technology beneficial to the finance and lending sector as well as to Filipinos in this day and age? That is the...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Global Dominion financed P6.8 billion in 2023
brandSpace
7 days ago

Global Dominion financed P6.8 billion in 2023

By Aian Guanzon | 7 days ago
Global Dominion Financing Inc. (Global Dominion) booked P6.8 billion of loans in 2023. This infusion to the Philippine economy...
Biz Memos
fbtw
COMMENTARY | What happens when supply meets demand: Power-independent Cebu
7 days ago

COMMENTARY | What happens when supply meets demand: Power-independent Cebu

By Dana Gabrielle B. Tautho | 7 days ago
With ample power resources, Cebu is experiencing transformative infrastructure projects and expanding industries, promising...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber looks forward to anti-agricultural economic sabotage act being signed into law
8 days ago

British Chamber looks forward to anti-agricultural economic sabotage act being signed into law

8 days ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines supported the Senate’s ratification of the bicameral conference committee...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Global Dominion commits to further introducing Sangla OR/CR in Philippines
brandSpace
8 days ago

Global Dominion commits to further introducing Sangla OR/CR in Philippines

8 days ago
Car collateral loan, also known as vehicle mortgage loan and now more commonly called Sangla OR/CR (official receipt and certificate...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with