Arthaland Corporation's annual stockholders' meeting slated June 28
June 7, 2024 | 9:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting of Arthaland Corporation will be held on June 28, 2024, Friday, 9 a.m. at Sapphire Room, 8/F Arthaland Century Pacific Tower, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.
Attendees who may want to attend through remote communication and participate
during the meeting must register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yQNoVUVTRwGLyYdhNp5YUg.
Please see below notice:
