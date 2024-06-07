Arthaland Corporation's annual stockholders' meeting slated June 28

MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting of Arthaland Corporation will be held on June 28, 2024, Friday, 9 a.m. at Sapphire Room, 8/F Arthaland Century Pacific Tower, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Attendees who may want to attend through remote communication and participate

during the meeting must register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yQNoVUVTRwGLyYdhNp5YUg.

Please see below notice: