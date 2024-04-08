^

Sun Life reigns as top insurance company for 13th year in a row

Philstar.com
April 8, 2024 | 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. continues to reign as the no. 1 life insurance company for 13 consecutive years after garnering P55.79 billion in Total Premium Income. 

This is according to the 2023 report released by the Insurance Commission based on the submitted unaudited Quarterly Report on Selected Financial Statistics. In the same report, Sun Life also ranked no. 1 in Total  Assets with P306.33 billion, and Net Income with P8.79 billion.  

“Being consistently no. 1 means that our clients continue to trust us to help them secure a brighter future for themselves and their loved ones,” Sun Life Philippines CEO and Country Head Benedict Sison said. “It is  a privilege to be their chosen partner in their financial journey, and we will continue to honor their confidence by serving them with excellence.” 

This milestone comes on the heels of Sun Life’s 129th anniversary, making it the first and longest-standing life insurance company in the Philippines.

As a further testament to its dedication to delivering excellence, the company also received accolades from regional award-giving bodies recently. Sun Life was recognized as one of the Industry Champions of the Year at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES)  Awards.

Likewise, it was also bestowed with the Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise  Awards (APEA) for demonstrating effective talent mobilization and organizational capability that deliver consistent business results while remaining aligned with the company’s purpose.

“We would not be where we are today if not for the passion and dedication of our advisors and employees,” Sison added. “We would like to thank them for their commitment to our mission of helping Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.”

 

