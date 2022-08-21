British Chamber: More trade missions this year, Philippines as an entry to Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines — In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Final Word, British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson shared that the Philippines is a key market to Southeast areas (such as Kent and Sussex) in UK.

When news anchor Rico Hizon asked about having trade missions this year, Nelson agreed.

Nelson then correlated it to the upcoming partnership with Kent Country Council on the food and beverage virtual trade mission on September 15 to 16, respectively. The event will support British companies to access overseas markets such as the Philippines and help export their products to the country.

As an advocate of further economic liberalisation, “we’re going to continue and support the pledge of [the] President [Bong Bong Marcos Jr.] which is to make the Philippines an investment destination,” Nelson said.

At the same time, the newly amended trade liberalization laws such as the Retail Trade Liberalisation Act (RTLA), the Foreign Investment Act (FIA) and Public Service Act (PSA), are “already attracting new UK investments.”

Furthermore, he cited that the Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) is important to be ratified and implemented to give better opportunities — as it is also one of the priorities of DTI. The Chamber strongly urges RCEP as it is a way for better opportunities such as diversifying the market goods and services which would ease the current inflation.

With optimism and continuous progress in the momentum, “I would just further reinforce the very good relations we have here between the UK and the Philippines,” Nelson concluded.