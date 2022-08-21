^

Biz Memos

British Chamber: More trade missions this year, Philippines as an entry to Southeast Asia

The Philippine Star
August 21, 2022 | 5:30pm
British Chamber: More trade missions this year, Philippines as an entry to Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines — In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Final Word, British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson shared that the Philippines is a key market to Southeast areas (such as Kent and Sussex) in UK.

When news anchor Rico Hizon asked about having trade missions this year, Nelson agreed by also mentioning that the Philippines is also a key market to Southeast areas (such as Kent and Sussex) in England.

Nelson then correlated it to the upcoming partnership with Kent Country Council on the food and beverage virtual trade mission on September 15 to 16, respectively. The event will support British companies to access overseas markets such as the Philippines and help export their products to the country.

As an advocate of further economic liberalisation, “we’re going to continue and support the pledge of [the] President [Bong Bong Marcos Jr.] which is to make the Philippines an investment destination,” Nelson said.

At the same time, the newly amended trade liberalization laws such as the Retail Trade Liberalisation Act (RTLA), the Foreign Investment Act (FIA) and Public Service Act (PSA), are “already attracting new UK investments.”

Furthermore, he cited that the Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) is important to be ratified and implemented to give better opportunities — as it is also one of the priorities of DTI. The Chamber strongly urges RCEP as it is a way for better opportunities such as diversifying the market goods and services which would ease the current inflation.

With optimism and continuous progress in the momentum, “I would just further reinforce the very good relations we have here between the UK and the Philippines,” Nelson concluded.

BBM

CNN

KENT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
British Chamber: More trade missions this year, Philippines as an entry to Southeast Asia
2 hours ago

British Chamber: More trade missions this year, Philippines as an entry to Southeast Asia

2 hours ago
In an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Final Word, British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director and...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Watsons&rsquo; sustainability program bags multiple awards
Sponsored
5 days ago

Watsons’ sustainability program bags multiple awards

5 days ago
Watsons Philippines has recently garnered multiple awards from different award giving bodies for its sustainability program...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Alibaba, Meltwater lead global voices at PR Congress on September 1 and 2
Partner
5 days ago

Alibaba, Meltwater lead global voices at PR Congress on September 1 and 2

5 days ago
The National PR Congress, taking place on September 1 and 2 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City and hosted by the Public...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Barbers wants probe into 'no-contact apprehension policy'
8 days ago

Barbers wants probe into 'no-contact apprehension policy'

8 days ago
Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers wants to conduct a thorough investigation into the “no-contact apprehension...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Bent on improving services, LTO seeks new IT provider&nbsp;
11 days ago

Bent on improving services, LTO seeks new IT provider 

11 days ago
The Land and Transportation Office (LTO) sees the need for a new Information Technology (IT) provider to address its...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Entravision MediaDonuts partners with Anzu to bring award-winning in-game advertising platform to Southeast Asia
13 days ago

Entravision MediaDonuts partners with Anzu to bring award-winning in-game advertising platform to Southeast Asia

13 days ago
Leading digital marketing performance and branding solutions platform Entravision MediaDonuts has entered into a partnership...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with