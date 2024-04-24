^

British Chamber hosts annual general meeting

April 24, 2024 | 9:31am

BCCP Chairman William Bailey

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines hosted its annual general meeting at the British ambassador’s residence on April 22, 2024. It successfully convened its wide network of British and non-British member companies to provide its annual report of the Chamber’s activities and accomplishments throughout the year.

Noting the positive developments in its programs and initiatives, BCCP Chairman William Bailey delivered its welcoming remarks to the BCCP board of trustees and its esteemed members to extend his gratitude for their continued support since the Chamber’s establishment in 2001.

Bailey emphasized on the strong partnership with the British Embassy Manila as one of the key drivers for the Chamber’s growth which remains significant in further exploring trade opportunities for UK companies in the Philippines.

This is followed by the opening address of Deputy Head of Mission Alistair White which also noted the strong collaborative efforts of both diplomatic and business communities. He also commended the BCCP’s efforts in promoting UK expertise in various sectors including: cybersecurity, infrastructure, technology, among others.

British Embassy Manila Deputy Head of Mission Alistair White


 White also noted the BCCP’s consistent engagement with the government, private sector and the media to lobby its advocacy priorities–highlighting its support to the passage of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, Cybersecurity Act, and the extension of lowered tariffs.

BCCP Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson and BCCP members

Meanwhile, BCCP Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson also noted its efforts to achieve growth in terms of its members and actively engaging with British and non-British companies, both overseas and in the Philippines despite the impact brought by the pandemic which affected most businesses.

In his report, 2023 ended on a positive note, with its number of members retained at a significant number of 300 companies. It has also partnered and launched a total of over 95 events–both face-to-face and virtual, which proved its commitment to present its advocacies while continuing to engage and support its members.

The BCCP has also been active in terms of promoting its advocacies in terms of the ease of doing business, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) ratification, and extension of lowered tariffs for pork–all of which has significantly contributed to the UK-PH trade growth.

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHILIPPINES
