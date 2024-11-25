^

Banking

With BDO, life is easy like Sunday morning

Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 9:35am
for BDO
With BDO, life is easy like Sunday morning
BDO ensures ease of access and convenience, whether you prefer face-to-face interaction or handling things online.

MANILA, Philippines — Not long ago, a company using a bank’s payroll package was simply passing on the responsibilities of accounting, payroll preparation and disbursement responsibilities. For employees, from management to rank and file, the priority was getting paid on time and accessing their money quickly.

But now, in the digital age, payroll systems have become much more exciting for employees. Forward-thinking banks have recognized this shift and created opportunities beyond just receiving a paycheck.

BDO’s Payroll Package is exactly what employees are seeking today. Its versatility and benefits can significantly enhance their lives. Whether for a large corporation or a growing SME, the BDO Payroll Package highlights how much a business values its greatest asset: its people.

“With the BDO Payroll Package, we aim to provide employees with seamless access to various financial tools that enhance their day-to-day lives. Whether it’s through convenient banking services, flexible installment options, or competitive loan offerings, we are committed to empowering employees to achieve their personal and financial goals. Ultimately, our goal is to make their lives easier and more rewarding," said Carlo Nazareno, senior vice president and head of BDO's Cash Management Services.

BDO ensures ease of access and convenience, whether you prefer face-to-face interaction or handling things online, with its extensive network of over 1,700 branches and more than 5,500 ATMs across the country, and efficient digital channels.

Being part of the BDO Payroll Package gives employees unrivaled access to BDO’s range of products and services—all hassle-free, making your financial management a breeze.

Imagine an office worker named Pedro at the mall with his family, needing quick access to cash for a toy or ride his kids are excited about—BDO Payroll makes it possible. Or a BPO associate named Carla, who is shopping for essentials or treating herself to some pampering, efficiently manages it through BDO Payroll.

The option to avail of accessible installment offers, subject to company agreements with BDO, is an advantage that needs to be discussed more.

Through BDO Payroll, settling your monthly utility bills is a breeze. You can also access housing or car loans, opening up a world of possibilities that simplify life and allow you to focus on what truly matters.

If you aim to make life “easy like Sunday morning,” trust BDO to find ways to make it happen.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by BDO. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

BDO UNIBANK INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
It&rsquo;s just too easy to pay with Maya, anywhere, everywhere!
June 28, 2024 - 2:55pm

It’s just too easy to pay with Maya, anywhere, everywhere!

June 28, 2024 - 2:55pm
You can use Maya to pay wherever and whenever—scan any QRPh at your favorite local store, tap your Maya card when you...
Banking
fbtw
Enjoy exclusive rewards when you apply for select Security Bank products on Lazada
brandSpace
June 18, 2024 - 1:00pm

Enjoy exclusive rewards when you apply for select Security Bank products on Lazada

June 18, 2024 - 1:00pm
Security Bank and Lazada offers an exclusive opportunity to access the bank’s suite of award-winning Credit Card, Deposit,...
Banking
fbtw
GCash, Filipino community celebrate Independence Day in New York
brandSpace
June 6, 2024 - 4:45pm

GCash, Filipino community celebrate Independence Day in New York

June 6, 2024 - 4:45pm
With its expansion outside of the Philippines, GCash is able to serve and empower more Filipinos, wherever they may be based....
Banking
fbtw
Palawan Group of Companies partners with DOLE MIMIROPA for underbanked beneficiaries
brandSpace
June 4, 2024 - 10:55am

Palawan Group of Companies partners with DOLE MIMIROPA for underbanked beneficiaries

June 4, 2024 - 10:55am
As part of its commitment to making digital financial services available to all sectors, especially the marginalized and vulnerable,...
Banking
fbtw
Chinabank reaffirms its customer focus with new campaign
brandSpace
May 9, 2024 - 4:00pm

Chinabank reaffirms its customer focus with new campaign

May 9, 2024 - 4:00pm
Chinabank has launched a brand refresh program and digital campaign to evolve the 103-year-old bank’s brand and image,...
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with