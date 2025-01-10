Local brand Primaduck meets Michelin-starred chefs' standards

Tarlac, Philippines — Imagine a future where tender, flavorful duck meat is sourced entirely from local farms—no imports needed. That future is now, thanks to EDL Farms and Feed Manufacturing Inc., a proudly Filipino company setting a new gold standard in premium-quality duck meat production.

With its innovative farm-to-table operation, EDL Farms has achieved what once seemed impossible—producing duck meat that meets the exacting standards of Michelin-starred chefs and premier dining establishments.

A journey of vision and grit

Every revolution starts with a spark. For Dr. Eulalio Lorenzo, it began with a dream to uplift Filipino farmers. From his humble beginnings as a construction worker, Lorenzo’s relentless drive led him to become a veterinarian and, later, a trailblazing entrepreneur.

In 2013, he saw an opportunity amid the global bird flu outbreak. Filipino farmers were unable to meet the quality standards demanded by high-end restaurants. Determined to change this, Lorenzo imported genetically superior Peking ducks from France’s Grimaud Frères and established EDL Farms—a name now synonymous with excellence.

EDL Holdings Inc. CEO and president Dr. Eulalio “Ayong” Lorenzo and COO Allan Casajeros What Makes Primaduck a game-changer? Unmatched quality: Each Primaduck bird is bred with world-class genetics, ensuring every bite is tender and flavorful.



Each Primaduck bird is bred with world-class genetics, ensuring every bite is tender and flavorful. Certified to perfection: EDL Farms is the only NMIS-accredited duck farm in the Philippines, adhering to the highest global standards.



EDL Farms is the only NMIS-accredited duck farm in the Philippines, adhering to the highest global standards. Loved by chefs: Primaduck's rich, succulent meat has become the secret ingredient in dishes served at top restaurants.



Primaduck's rich, succulent meat has become the secret ingredient in dishes served at top restaurants. Built for community: By working hand-in-hand with Filipino farmers, EDL Farms transforms livelihoods and strengthens communities.



By working hand-in-hand with Filipino farmers, EDL Farms transforms livelihoods and strengthens communities. Sustainability at heart: Every step, from breeding to delivery, is designed to protect the environment while delivering excellence.

A future rooted in Filipino pride

Before EDL Farms, chefs had to compromise with imported options. Now, with Primaduck, the Philippines can proudly stand among the best in the world.

“Primaduck is proof that we can dream big and achieve even bigger,” said Lorenzo. “It’s a product born out of passion, resilience and the unwavering spirit of the Filipino people.”

Beyond duck meat: Building a legacy

EDL Farms is not just transforming the food industry—it’s creating a ripple effect of empowerment. By integrating farmers into its value chain and forging partnerships nationwide, the company is building a robust agribusiness ecosystem that uplifts lives across the country.

At the heart of this transformation is Allan Casajeros, the COO of EDL Farms and a driving force of innovation and progress. With years of expertise in animal science and nutrition, and as a licensed agriculturist, Casajeros combines visionary leadership with bold ideas.

His commitment to advancing sustainable farming and agribusiness ensures EDL Farms delivers not just premium-quality duck meat but a legacy of excellence rooted in care for people, land and future generations.

“Every Primaduck product carries the soul of Filipino resilience and pride,” shares Allan. “This is more than just a business—it’s a beacon of what the Philippines can achieve when innovation meets heart. With every tender bite, we remind the world that the best is no longer imported—it’s proudly homegrown.”

Editor’s Note: This press release from EDL Farm and Feeds Manufacturing Inc. is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.