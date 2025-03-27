Lower prices of farm products, foods sought via SRP

Customers visit the Paco Market in Manila to check on the goods that are put up for sale on April 6, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A review of laws and government regulations is being underscored to combat skyrocketing prices of food and farm products.

This is according to senatorial aspirant Erwin Tulfo, who cited a practice wherein traders or middlemen acquire agricultural produce right from the farm gates at a very low price, and then sell the products in the market at very high price.

"As a result of this practice, our farmers, hog raisers and poultry growers earn less. It is the traders who earn much," Tulfo said during a short speech during the first State of the District Address of Rep. Arjo Atayde (1st District, Queen City) at SM North Edsa Skydome in Quezon City last Monday, March 24.

“Nariyan po ang problema sa pagkain, and everybody is experiencing that high cost of living. Kailangan na pong gawan ng paraan. Kailangan po siguro balikan ng Senado, ng Kongreso ang mga batas na ito,” he added.

It would be advisable if a suggested retail price (SRP) scheme is being followed to control the prices of food and other prime commodities, said Tulfo.

“Kung kinakailangan, maglagay ng Suggested Retail Price para po ika nga makontrol ang presyo po ng pagkain,” he continued.

Agriculture is a major sector of the Philippine economy, ranking third among the sectors in 2022, behind only services and industriual. As of 2022, the sector employs 24% of the Filipino workforce and accounts for 8.9% of the total gross domestic product (GDP).

Tulfo added that farmers, including those in the four sub sectors of the agriculture (farming, fisheries, livestock and forestry), need every help they can get from the government.