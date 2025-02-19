Food security emergency: NFA releases rice buffer stocks as prices hit P60 per kilo

MANILA, Philippines — With a food security emergency declared, the National Food Authority (NFA) began releasing buffer stocks of rice to local governments on Wednesday, February 19, in a bid to lower prices, which have surged to around P60 per kilo.

The agency plans to release 25,000 metric tons of rice per month from its total stock of 300,000 metric tons, though the Department of Agriculture (DA) said it may increase the volume if necessary.

At this rate, the stock could last up to a year, which LGUs would sell at P33 to P35 per kilogram.

To replenish buffer stocks, which are used as reserves for relief operations and food security emergencies, the NFA will procure from local farmers and cooperatives.

“With the P9 billion allocated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for NFA’s rice procurement this year, and the remaining funds from last year’s record purchases, we aim to buy even more palay from farmers,” the agriculture chief said.

In 2024, the NFA bought clean and dry palay at P23 to P30 per kilogram, while wet palay was priced at P17 per kilogram — an increase from the previous range of P16 to P23 per kilogram.

The ceremonial launch of the rice release was held at the National Food Authority (NFA) warehouse in Valenzuela City, where Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. formally handed over supplies to San Juan City Mayor Francisco Javier Zamora.

Zamora, who also serves as president of the Metro Manila Council and co-chairman of the Regional Development Council, helps oversee regional development plans and investment programs.

Metro Manila is among the areas grappling with high rice prices, prompting the Department of Agriculture (DA) to impose a staggered rollback in the maximum suggested retail price on imported rice sold in the region, aiming to bring it down to P49 per kilogram by March.

Since February 15, the price cap was set at P52 per kilogram. The NFA was also allocated 150,000 bags per month for the region.

The DA’s latest price monitoring shows that imported commercial rice retails between P40 and P55 per kilogram, depending on the grade. Meanwhile, local commercial rice is more expensive, ranging from P40 to P60 per kilogram as of February 17.

The food security emergency was a result of the National Price Coordinating Council’s (NPCC) resolution urging the DA to declare the emergency to stabilize rice prices.

However, there are growing calls for the DA to crack down on rice traders and retailers accused of price manipulation through collusion or smuggling, saying the price caps and food security emergency are insufficient to bring down rice prices.