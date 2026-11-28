BSP sees November inflation reaching 7.2%-8.2%

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation in the Philippines could climb further in November as higher electricity rates and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices put pressure on consumer prices, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

In its month-ahead inflation forecast posted on Facebook on Friday, November 27, the central bank projected November inflation to settle within the 7.2% to 8.2% range.

“Higher electricity rates and LPG prices could put upward pressure on prices,” the BSP said.

The upper end of the forecast range is higher than the 7.8% inflation recorded in October.

However, lower domestic fuel prices could help ease some of the upward pressures, while favorable supply conditions may bring down the prices of key agricultural commodities.

“Favorable supply conditions could also bring down the prices of key agricultural commodities such as rice, vegetables, meat, and fish,” the central bank said.

The BSP said it would continue to monitor incoming data as it assesses inflation and economic growth prospects.

The central bank also said it would assess how developments in the Middle East could affect the country's inflation and economic outlook.