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Malacañang: Probe why Romualdez had alleged aide in jail

Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 3:49pm
MalacaÃ±ang: Probe why Romualdez had alleged aide in jail
Palace Press Officer Claire Castro answers reporters' questions during a press briefing on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
RTVM; Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang called for an investigation into why Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) allegedly had a personal aide assigned to him around the clock while in detention.

While saying preferential treatment should not be tolerated, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said, however, that the government has yet to have information on the circumstances behind the arrangment.

"If this turns out to be special treatment, it should not become a practice or be tolerated under these conditions and circumstances," Castro said at a Palace briefing on Friday, November 6.

Castro said authorities should establish why the former speaker allegedly needed someone assigned to him round the clock.

"There should be a deeper investigation into why former Speaker Martin Romualdez needs a 24/7 aide," she said.

Asked whether such an arrangement was acceptable for a detainee, Castro declined to make a judgment without knowing the basis for it. She suggested that the former House speaker— a cousin to the president—could have a medical condition that requires assistance.

"We do not know the health condition of former Speaker Martin Romualdez," she said.

Medical services, she said, are already available in detention facilities. "If it is proven that this is some form of extravagance on his part, this should not be allowed," she added.

She also cited Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla's position that regular visits to detainees should generally end by 5 p.m., while noting that different rules may apply to lawyers meeting their clients.

Jail monitoring questioned. The Palace also called for deficiencies in jail surveillance and equipment to be addressed after testimony before the Sandiganbayan raised concerns about CCTV blind spots and other limitations at the detention facility.

Castro said authorities responsible for detention facilities should be able to monitor inmates regardless of their status.

Any lack of equipment should be reported to the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and addressed immediately, she said.

Such deficiencies should not be used as an excuse for negligence by officials tasked with monitoring detainees, Castro added.  — with reports from Alyana Uy

BJMP

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

PALACE
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