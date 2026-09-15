^

Business

Moody’s to buy minority stake in PhilRatings

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
September 16, 2026 | 12:00am
Moodyâ€™s to buy minority stake in PhilRatings
In a statement, Moody’s said the investment would make Moody’s Ratings the first global credit rating agency to invest in a domestic rating agency in the Philippines.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Moody’s Corp. has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Philippine Rating Services Corp. (PhilRatings), expanding its presence in the country as demand for financing creates opportunities for the domestic bond market.

In a statement, Moody’s said the investment would make Moody’s Ratings the first global credit rating agency to invest in a domestic rating agency in the Philippines.

The transaction’s value and the size of the stake were not disclosed.

Manila-based PhilRatings will continue to operate independently after the investment, retaining its own management, governance and credit rating processes.

The deal comes as the Philippines seeks funding for infrastructure and other investments, creating room for businesses to raise money through bonds, or debt securities sold to investors.

Moody’s pointed to more than $100 billion in planned infrastructure investment in the Philippines over the next three years as an indication of the market’s potential.

“Strong domestic debt markets are essential to supporting sustainable economic growth,” said Wendy Cheong, managing director and regional head of Asia Pacific at Moody’s.

“PhilRatings has built deep insight into the local market, and its ratings serve as a strong complement to Moody’s global views on credit for investors in the Philippines.”

Moody’s said domestic corporate bonds outstanding in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are more than twice the size of cross-border holdings. Outstanding bonds refer to debt that has been issued but has yet to be repaid.

As the Philippine bond market develops, the company said credit ratings and research could help borrowers tap new sources of funding, plan how to raise capital and demonstrate transparency to investors.

For PhilRatings, the investment is expected to bring access to technical support and international practices while preserving its independence in assigning ratings.

“Moody’s Ratings’ global standards, best practices and technical support will help us advance our mission to strengthen the credit market infrastructure in the Philippines,” PhilRatings president Angelica Viloria said.

“Moody’s role as a minority stakeholder reinforces our commitment to trust, credibility, and best-in-class credit ratings and research for the Philippine market,” Viloria added.

The acquisition will expand Moody’s network of affiliated domestic credit rating agencies across Asia-Pacific.

MOODYâ€™S
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Our coal dilemma

By Boo Chanco | 5 hours ago
We have a serious power supply problem that makes potential investors flee.
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN cuts 200 jobs as recovery remains elusive

ABS-CBN cuts 200 jobs as recovery remains elusive

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
The retrenchments will affect roughly 7% of the company's workforce.
Business
fbtw
$80 oil trigger breached, opening door to fuel tax suspension

$80 oil trigger breached, opening door to fuel tax suspension

By Renalyn Ramirez | 15 hours ago
Oil is well past $80. Now economic managers must decide on tax relief
Business
fbtw
Government sees faster Q4 growth

Government sees faster Q4 growth

By Louella Desiderio | 5 hours ago
The Philippine economy is expected to grow at a faster pace in the fourth quarter as weather disturbances weighing on overall...
Business
fbtw
US eyes Taiwan role in Luzon corridor's chip, AI push

US eyes Taiwan role in Luzon corridor's chip, AI push

21 hours ago
Washington sees room for Taiwanese investment in chips, AI and manufacturing.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi tumbles to near 6,000 amid peso fall

PSEi tumbles to near 6,000 amid peso fall

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
Shares succumbed to the pressure as the peso continues to weaken near the 63 to $1 level, pulling the local stock market nearer...
Business
fbtw
Additional asset infusion boosts MREIT portfolio to P122 billion

Additional asset infusion boosts MREIT portfolio to P122 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
The real estate investment trust of Megaworld Corp. has secured regulatory approval for its largest asset infusion to...
Business
fbtw

Philippines to bring largest delegation of exporters to China-ASEAN Expo

By Louella Desiderio | 5 hours ago
The Philippines is bringing its largest delegation to this year’s China-ASEAN Expo, in line with its aim to grow exports, according to the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions.
Business
fbtw
Robinsons Offices leads Philippines builders in booking volume

Robinsons Offices leads Philippines builders in booking volume

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
The leasing arm of Robinsons Land Corp. recorded the highest office transaction volume among Philippine developers in...
Business
fbtw

Stars still continue to shine

By Eduardo Francisco | 5 hours ago
Sept. 9, 2026. We had the pleasure of celebrating the launch of Readings on the Philippine Capital Market by the Capital Markets Development Foundation Inc. at the Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with