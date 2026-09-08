^

Business

DOE targets 160 MW from biomass auction

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2026 | 12:00am
DOE targets 160 MW from biomass auction
Department of Energy (DOE).
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines —  The Department of Energy (DOE) is putting 160 megawatts (MW) of biomass capacity up for auction, with the maximum bid price expected to be released next month.

Under the terms of reference (TOR), the sixth green energy auction (GEA-6) round offers 120 MW of standalone biomass capacity and an additional 40 MW of co-generation capacity.

“The delivery dates are from July 2027 to December 2030,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said.

The DOE issued both the TOR and notice of auction on Sept. 1, inviting all qualified suppliers to participate.

Guevara expects the Energy Regulatory Commission to release the GEA reserve price or the maximum allowable bid on Oct. 1, ahead of the auction proper later this year.

A biomass facility, as defined under the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, uses organic materials such as agricultural residues and animal waste to produce heat, steam, mechanical power or electricity.

This may be classified as either a standalone or co-generation facility. Standalone projects mainly produce electricity for the grid, while co-generation facilities generate power plus useful heat or steam for industrial processes.

For GEA-6, the certificates of award to winning bidders are targeted for issuance early next year.

The GEA program aims to spur investments in renewables as the country accelerates its energy transition.

By 2030, the government targets increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix to 35 percent from the current 25 percent.

While renewables remain at the forefront of the transition, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin highlighted the potential of nuclear power to help ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply.

“It is within this broader energy landscape that nuclear energy will play a role in our future power mix,” Garin told a recent nuclear conference.

The Philippines, she added, is open to developing both small modular reactors and new conventional nuclear power plants.

The government initially targeted the deployment of at least 1,200 MW of commercially operational nuclear capacity by 2032.

The DOE, however, noted that the timeline could be delayed until 2035.

DOE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expensive electricity

Expensive electricity

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Our power system, the high cost of electricity and the unreliability of supply, are often cited as a primary deal breaker...
Business
fbtw
I&C Holdings takes 27% stake in ABS-CBN after P3.5 billion infusion

I&C Holdings takes 27% stake in ABS-CBN after P3.5 billion infusion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Lopez family’s grip on media giant ABS-CBN Corp. has loosened following the entry of a new investor that infused...
Business
fbtw
PhilWeb bets P4.23 billion on JKS Tech

PhilWeb bets P4.23 billion on JKS Tech

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
PhilWeb Corp. is investing P4.23 billion in technology firm JKS Tech Solutions Inc., which in turn will acquire a 4.85-percent...
Business
fbtw
Distorting the wage-setting process

Distorting the wage-setting process

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
The recent decision of the Department of Labor and Employment to unilaterally raise the current daily minimum wage by P85,...
Business
fbtw
Philippines outsourcing sector holds up amid AI concerns

Philippines outsourcing sector holds up amid AI concerns

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippines has yet to see an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven collapse in its outsourcing industry, with business...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Citi, DEG extend over P1.5 billion to OnePuhunan

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Microfinance lender OnePuhunan has secured more than P1.5 billion from Citi and German development finance institution DEG to expand lending to Filipino women entrepreneurs.
Business
fbtw
The arithmetic inside the AI bubble

The arithmetic inside the AI bubble

By J. Manuel GonzÃ¡lez | 1 hour ago
Everyone in the stock market is wondering “Is AI a bubble?”
Business
fbtw
IBPAP-led alliance courts global firms to locate in Philippines

IBPAP-led alliance courts global firms to locate in Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines  has teamed up with advisory firms, real...
Business
fbtw
Debt servicing hits P140 billion in July

Debt servicing hits P140 billion in July

By Aubrey Rose Inosante | 1 hour ago
The government’s debt service jumped to almost P140 billion in July, driven largely by higher interest payments and...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with