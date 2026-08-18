BYD overtakes entire 2025 sales in 8 months

MANILA, Philippines — Sales of BYD Cars Philippines surged by 99 percent from January to August, surpassing its full-year sales last year, amid sustained demand for new energy vehicles (NEVs).

In a statement, BYD Cars Philippines said it sold 4,682 units last month. This brought its total sales from January to August to 28,399 units.

The eight-month performance represents a 99-percent increase and exceeds BYD Cars Philippines’ full-year 2025 sales of 26,122 units.

In April, BYD Cars Philippines also hit a milestone, posting its highest monthly sales figure of 5,730 units, up 258 percent year-on-year.

The sales performance also aligns with BYD’s global sales, which reached 440,293 units in August 2026.

BYD Cars Philippines said the sales growth was driven by demand for its plug-in hybrid offerings.

From January to August, the brand sold 22,555 plug-in hybrid vehicles, up 95 percent from 11,542 units in the same period last year.

The BYD Sealion 6 DM-i is leading the segment and emerged as the brand’s best-selling model with 7,759 units sold in the eight months, accounting for 27 percent of total company sales.

The BYD eMAX 9 DM-i was another major contributor in the segment, selling 2,512 units from January to August.

BYD’s full electric lineup also posted triple-digit growth, with battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales reaching 5,844 units from January to August, up 115 percent from the 2,720 units sold in the same period last year.

The BYD eMAX 7 led the BEV segment with 1,975 units sold, accounting for 34 percent of the brand’s total BEV sales from January to August.

“The market’s response to our best-selling models, like the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, the eMAX 9 DM-i and the eMAX 7 BEV and our achievement of crossing our full-year 2025 sales is proof that electric vehicles have entered the mainstream in the Philippines,” BYD Cars Philippines managing director Bob Palanca said.

He said that consumers are choosing BYD because the brand offers innovation, practicality, reliability and lower ownership costs.

“As electric mobility continues to accelerate across the country, BYD is proud to lead the shift, and we remain committed to bringing more world-class electric and plug-in hybrid technologies to Filipino drivers,” he said.

BYD Cars Philippines is a subsidiary of Ayala Group’s mobility arm, ACMobility.

At present, BYD Cars Philippines has 81 dealerships nationwide.