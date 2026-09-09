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Business

SM Group recognized for stakeholder communications

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2026 | 12:00am
SM Group recognized for stakeholder communications
SM Group companies, including parent SM Investments Corp., SM Foundation Inc., SM Supermalls, BDO Unibank Inc., China Banking Corp. and Signature Series by SM Residences, received a total of 15 Philippine Quill Awards.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The Sy family’s SM Group has been recognized for communications programs spanning community engagement, customer service, financial education, investor relations and digital communications.

SM Group companies, including parent SM Investments Corp., SM Foundation Inc., SM Supermalls, BDO Unibank Inc., China Banking Corp. and Signature Series by SM Residences, received a total of 15 Philippine Quill Awards.

“Good communication helps people understand what our businesses do and why it matters to them. These awards reflect the work across the group to communicate clearly with the customers, investors, partners and communities we serve,” SM Investments president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.

Organized by the International Association of Business Communicators Philippines, the Philippine Quill Awards recognize communication programs and practices across organizations in the country.

SM Foundation and BDO bagged four awards each, including several Excellence Awards.

SM Foundation executive director Debbie Sy said communication is an important part of strengthening the impact of the group’s development programs.

“It helps communities understand the opportunities available to them, gives people a voice, and brings partners closer to our mission. That is what spreading social good means to us, using communication to help social good initiatives reach and engage more people,” Sy said.

SM Investments, for its part, was recognized for SM In Focus, a group-wide online channel which provides timely, structured and relevant insights on the group’s operations and impact.

SM Supermalls also received three awards covering community relations and corporate social responsibility, while Signature Series was recognized for “Setting a New Mark in Premium Residential Living” under marketing, advertising and brand communication.

“Our programs begin with understanding what our customers and communities need. Communication helps us listen, respond and keep improving how we serve them,“ SM Supermalls president Steven Tan said.

Chinabank received two awards for financial communication and investor relations, as well as for marketing, advertising and brand communication.

SM
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