Philippines generates $290 million sales from Hong Kong fruit expo

The DA said exhibitors raked in $222.75 million in booked sales and $70.4 million in sales under negotiation during the Sept. 2 to 4 event. Products included Cavendish and Cardaba bananas, durian, mangoes and dragon fruit.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines generated $290.71 million in export sales from its participation in the 2026 Asia Fruit Logistica event in Hong Kong, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The DA said exhibitors raked in $222.75 million in booked sales and $70.4 million in sales under negotiation during the Sept. 2 to 4 event. Products included Cavendish and Cardaba bananas, durian, mangoes and dragon fruit.

Delegates were also able to sign a $2.44-million supply and purchase agreement for Cardaba bananas.

“Because of this exhibition, two contracts were signed, one with a Hong Kong-based and a New Zealand-based company for the export of Cardaba bananas,” DA spokesperson Arnel de Mesa said in a briefing.

During the event, the DA was able to meet with representatives of logistics and shipping services companies to explore preservation technologies that would allow fruit exports to stay fresh during transit.

The initial collaboration will center on dragon fruit, with possible expansion to other crops. A virtual training is also being prepared for DA offices and agencies involved in handling high-value crops, research and standards.

Meanwhile, a Philippine delegation will fly to Rome to further promote locally produced crops to foreign markets.

“This October, the DA will fly to Rom for the Hand-in-Hand (HIH) Initiative,” De Mesa said, with officials pitching mango, seaweeds, coffee and cacao, among others.

The HIH Initiative is a program implemented alongside the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Asian Development Bank.

It targets to generate P1 billion in private sector investment and highlight the export potential of high-value crops.

The DA has been pushing to expand the export market of locally produced fruits to plug the country’s $11 billion annual agricultural trade deficit.