GCash IPO: For whom?

A few months ago, I wrote about why the GCash IPO could be different for this region, not because of size, but because of what it represents. Grab’s SPAC debut told the world Southeast Asia could build a super app. GoTo’s listing announced Indonesia’s digital economy had matured. Sea Limited proved the region could produce a global tech heavyweight. GCash, if it lists well, tells a different story: that financial inclusion itself, long treated as a social mission funded by governments and development banks, can also be one of the most valuable technology businesses in Asia.

Since then, the conversation has narrowed to one question: at what price should GCash go public?

It’s a fair question, and worth a quick word. An indicative maximum price is only a starting point for negotiation. Maynilad, Top Line Business Development, Citicore Renewable Energy and OceanaGold Philippines all priced below their initial ceilings once bookbuilding tested demand. So when Mynt eventually sets its offer price, don’t mistake a lower number for a weaker company. That’s the market doing its job.

But fixating on that number misses what makes this IPO significant. This was never really about price. It’s about who gets to own a piece of what tens of millions of Filipinos already use every day.

Think about what GCash actually is in daily Filipino life: how people send money to family, pay bills, buy load, save a little, borrow a little and access services that a decade ago required a bank branch, a queue and often an ID they didn’t have. GCash didn’t just digitize payments, it brought a huge share of the population into the formal financial system for the first time, earning something payment apps in less sensitive categories never had to fight as hard for: trust. You can forgive a late ride or a delayed food order. You don’t forgive a failed remittance to your family. Money demands more confidence than convenience and GCash built its scale on that standard.

An IPO, done right, offers something new: the chance for the people who use GCash daily to become part owners of it. Not just customers. Not just users generating the transaction volume analysts cite in their models. Owners. Shareholders. People with a real stake in whether the platform they depend on keeps growing, innovating and serving them well.

That’s a different kind of financial inclusion than the one we usually measure. Inclusion has long been counted in accounts opened and transactions processed. An IPO that welcomes retail investors in meaningful volume adds a new metric: ownership. A jeepney driver, a teacher, an OFW sending money home, buying shares alongside institutional funds, stop being only the product being valued. They become participants in the value itself.

That possibility matters more right now than it might have a year ago. Philippine equities have had a rough stretch, with cautious sentiment, thin trading and slow IPO activity as issuers wait for friendlier conditions. In a market like that, a listing this size and this relevant to millions of Filipinos could do more than raise capital for one company. Great listings move belief as much as share prices. They make founders think bigger, investors more willing to commit capital, and an ecosystem more confident about what’s next. A GCash listing that goes well could be that spark, the moment a quiet market remembers that public offerings are a bridge between everyday life and everyday wealth-building, not just a transaction for institutions.

There’s a regional dimension too. ASEAN is moving toward deeper digital integration, with the region’s digital economy on a path toward exceeding $2 trillion by decade’s end. Financial infrastructure sits at the center of that future. The Philippines has often been underestimated in these conversations. A successful GCash IPO doesn’t just prove one company; it proves that a platform built for a uniquely Filipino problem, reaching people across more than 7,600 islands, can become a model worth exporting. Some have called that GCash’s SpaceX moment: proof a private company can do at scale what many assumed only governments could.

None of this means investors should suspend judgment. Ask about the split between primary shares funding growth and secondary shares providing existing shareholders liquidity. Ask about profitability, competition and growth once the market matures. Those questions matter, they just aren’t the headline.

The headline question is this: what does it mean for a country when the app on everyone’s phone becomes a company millions of its own users can own a piece of? What does it mean when the people who built GCash’s scale, one tap, one cash-in, one bills payment at a time, get invited to hold a share of what they helped create?

That, to me, is the story worth telling. Not GCash at what price. GCash for whom. And if this IPO lands right, the answer might finally include the very Filipinos who use it every day, proof that in this market, “cash in” can also mean buying in.

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Lito Villanueva is the Philippines’ leading and award-winning thought leader in inclusive digital finance. As EVP and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer of RCBC, he has driven large-scale digital initiatives that advanced financial inclusion. He is the founding chairman of FinTech Alliance PH, representing 95 [ercemt of the country’s digital retail financial transactions with an aggregate user base in excess of 100 million, and the co-founder and Global Ambassador of the Asia FinTech Alliance. Recognized as a People Asia Men Who Matter 2025, Digital Leader of the Year, Asia Trailblazer and AGORA Awardee, he continues to shape the fintech landscape in the Philippines and beyond.